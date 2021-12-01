Rhonda Navarrete Joins Berkley Design Professional as an Assistant Vice President, Senior Underwriter
Monterey, CA, December 01, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Rhonda Navarrete joins Berkley Design Professional, a division of Berkley Alliance Managers, a Berkley Company as an assistant vice president, senior underwriter. She is responsible for underwriting primary and excess business within the retail Architects & Engineers insurance community, building strong broker relationships and achieving profitable growth for Berkley Design Professional’s architects & engineers professional liability portfolio.
“Rhonda’s extensive experience with the design community, professional liability lines and our network of specialty insurance brokers will serve us well,” says Lawrence G. Moonan, executive vice president at Berkley Design Professional. “Rhonda is a seasoned veteran who understands our culture and the urgency we have around serving the needs of our brokers and policyholders. She will be a welcome addition to our talented underwriting team.”
Ms. Navarrete joins Berkley Design Professional with more than 20 years of experience underwriting Architects & Engineers Professional Liability Insurance. She is a licensed insurance agent in the state of California and holds the designations of Registered Professional Liability Underwriter (RPLU) and Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter (CPCU) designations. Ms. Navarrete is based in California.
About Berkley Design Professional
Berkley Design Professional specializes in professional liability products and services for the design professional industry. Berkley Design Professional is a division of Berkley Alliance Managers which is a member company of Berkley, whose rated insurance company members are assigned A+ (Superior) ratings by A.M. Best Company and A+ (Strong) ratings by S&P. For more information, please visit berkleydp.com.
“Rhonda’s extensive experience with the design community, professional liability lines and our network of specialty insurance brokers will serve us well,” says Lawrence G. Moonan, executive vice president at Berkley Design Professional. “Rhonda is a seasoned veteran who understands our culture and the urgency we have around serving the needs of our brokers and policyholders. She will be a welcome addition to our talented underwriting team.”
Ms. Navarrete joins Berkley Design Professional with more than 20 years of experience underwriting Architects & Engineers Professional Liability Insurance. She is a licensed insurance agent in the state of California and holds the designations of Registered Professional Liability Underwriter (RPLU) and Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter (CPCU) designations. Ms. Navarrete is based in California.
About Berkley Design Professional
Berkley Design Professional specializes in professional liability products and services for the design professional industry. Berkley Design Professional is a division of Berkley Alliance Managers which is a member company of Berkley, whose rated insurance company members are assigned A+ (Superior) ratings by A.M. Best Company and A+ (Strong) ratings by S&P. For more information, please visit berkleydp.com.
Contact
William ChelakContact
732-541-2971
732-541-2971
Categories