Episcopal Community Services Names Julia Nemon Montijo COO

Episcopal Community Services (ECS) has named Julia Nemon Montijo as the new Chief Operating Officer. In her role as COO, Nemon Montijo will be responsible for ECS’s operations, including its Head Start and Housing & Clinical Services programs IT, Accounting, Facilities, and Nutrition Services. ECS serves more than 7,000 people in San Diego County, providing social services focusing on early childhood development, homelessness, mental health, and substance use disorder treatment.