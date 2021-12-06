Christian Laurent Launched New Online Store Offering Worldwide Delivery
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, December 06, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Christian Laurent, Red Carpet Beauty with cost-effective price tag, has announced the launch of the newest online retail www.christianlaurent.com, serving worldwide customers. The Christian Laurent new online store demonstrates more commitment to the customers offering 24/7 customer service via WhatsApp chat.
The Christian Laurent offers award-winning products to each woman looking for the extraordinary pleasure of quality skin care, at affordable prices. The website also offers more information on the products and the latest cutting-edge technology used in the skincare.
Christian Laurent has an active social media presence and can be found at www.christianlaurent.com, on Facebook, Instagram with the handle @christianlaurentme and on TikTok with the handle @christianlaurentofficial and hashtag #christianlaurentme.
