Doubling Down: HCPA Panel Selects Locus Performance Ingredients for Two Innovation Awards at XPAND2021
Green Tech Start-Up Recognized for Advancing Sustainable Cleaning Products with High-Performance Biosurfactant Ingredients and Carbon-Neutral Production Process.
Solon, OH, December 08, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Judges at the Household and Commercial Products Association (HCPA) selected winners for its third annual Innovation awards at XPAND2021, with Locus Performance Ingredients (Locus PI) taking top honors in two of the four categories—for both Ingredient and Technology innovations. Locus PI’s Amphi™ M Sophorolipid placed first for Ingredient Innovation and the company’s novel biosurfactant production process with a near-zero carbon footprint for top Technology Innovation.
“Congratulations to Locus Performance Ingredients for their Innovation Awards for both Ingredients and Technology,” said Steve Caldeira, President & CEO of HCPA. “Locus PI takes great care to design ingredients that are safer and greener. This has been critical for meeting consumer demand, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic when Americans have been cleaning and disinfecting more than ever – and being conscientious of the ingredients that make up their products.”
HCPA Innovation Award for Ingredients
Amphi™ M, the winning entry in the Ingredient Innovation category, was launched earlier this year. The novel biosurfactant supplies the industry with a non-GMO, palm-free and sustainable ingredient that is TSCA-certified and USDA certified as containing 100% biobased and renewable raw materials. It enables the creation of sustainable household and commercial cleaning products that supply high performance and a clean, green profile.
HCPA Innovation Award for Technology
Selected as the top technology innovation, Locus PI’s novel biosurfactant production process has a near-zero carbon footprint and gives formulators access to rapidly scalable and customizable ingredient options to replace a broad range of synthetic surfactants, meet ingredient disclosure regulations, minimize palm deforestation and address human and aquatic toxicity and health concerns. The propriety approach provides higher volumes in 1/3 of the production time and at less than 10% of traditional CAPEX. The cost-effective solutions eliminate the “green premium” and other barriers that prevented adoption of biosurfactants in the past.
“The household and commercial products industry no longer has to rely on synthetic surfactants for reliable, high-performance and cost-effective products,” said Tim Staub, CEO of Locus Performance Ingredients. “Locus PI’s ingredients can help eliminate Prop 65 trace chemicals while addressing numerous other challenges, such as aquatic toxicity and deforestation linked to palm oils. HCPA’s innovation awards acknowledge the advancements made to create highly effective yet sustainable cleaning products that benefit the user, the manufacturer and the environment.”
The HCPA Innovation Awards honor companies within the household and commercial products industry for accomplishments that blend innovation with sustainability in four categories: Ingredients, Sustainability, Technology and Game Changer. A panel of expert judges rank the nominees in each category to determine the winners. Innovation Award winners were recognized Dec. 5 at a ceremony during XPAND2021, the HCPA annual meeting.
The HCPA innovation awards are Locus PI’s second recognition of the year. Earlier this summer, the ingredient innovation company was named Top Newcomer in the ICIS World Surfactants Awards.
For more information on Locus Performance Ingredients, its biosurfactant ingredients or the novel production technology, visit LocusPI.com.
About Locus Performance Ingredients®
Locus Performance Ingredients® (Locus PI) is an award-winning green tech company dedicated to developing environmentally friendly biosurfactant solutions that replace legacy surfactants and eliminate regulatory challenges in CPG formulations. Using advanced fermentation technology with a near-zero carbon footprint, the team creates performance-driven, sustainable ingredients that are USDA certified as 100% biobased and non-GMO, with no palm oil, Proposition 65, EO, formaldehyde or other trace chemicals. Each ingredient is tailored for use in a multitude of personal care, household and industrial applications, with lower usage rates and better performance. Locus PI gets its core scientific capabilities from its parent company, Locus Fermentation Solutions (Locus FS), an Ohio-based, globally recognized biosurfactant company. For more information, visit LocusPI.com.
About HCPA
The Household & Commercial Products Association (HCPA) is the premier trade association representing companies that manufacture and sell $180 billion annually of trusted and familiar products used for cleaning, protecting, maintaining, and disinfecting homes and commercial environments. HCPA member companies employ 200,000 people in the U.S. whose work helps consumers and workers to create cleaner, healthier and more productive lives.
Contact
Locus Performance IngredientsContact
Teresa DeJohn
440-561-0800, Ext. 117
locuspi.com/
