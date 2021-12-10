S&P Global Names Locus Bio-Energy Solutions One of the Rising Stars in the Oilfield with Emerging Technology for Shale Production Boost
Texas-based startup and its SUSTAIN® biosurfactants are generating more oil industry buzz as finalists in two categories for the prestigious S&P Global Energy Awards.
Houston, TX, December 10, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Oil innovation company Locus Bio-Energy Solutions® (Locus BE) continues to garner industry recognition for its novel bio-based surfactants, which maximize per-well production, profitability and ESG compliance while minimizing the need for new drilling. The company and its SUSTAIN® biosurfactants are finalists for a second year in two separate categories for the S&P Global Energy Awards—Rising Star and Emerging Technology of the Year.
Locus BE is nominated as a Rising Star
Locus BE is a finalist in the Rising Star Company category for a consecutive year for its ability to produce high-performance, low-CAPEX and sustainable biosurfactants that are more cost-effective and efficient than conventional oilfield chemistries. Each disruptive bio-based technology is customized to deliver sizable performance gains in hydraulic fracturing, enhanced oil recovery, wellbore cleaning, paraffin and asphaltene removal, and more. They consistently improve well reliability and extend production in both new and existing wells at as little as 1/50th of the dosage of surfactants with a 2-3x return on investment (ROI).
At the same time, Locus BE biosurfactants lower the environmental impact of oilfield operations. The natural solutions are made from 100% renewable and biodegradable resources with a near-zero carbon footprint—offering a safer and more sustainable solution with better performance. Compared to a traditional 50-stage Permian frac job on a new well, biosurfactant stimulation of an existing well for enhanced oil recovery uses only 0.1% of the diesel required, less than 2% of the water and emit just 0.01 tons of the CO2.
“As the global economy recovers from last year’s COVID pandemic, the demand for affordable and sustainable energy is expected to increase,” said Jonathan Rogers, CEO of Locus Bio-Energy Solutions. “Our biosurfactant technologies are uniquely positioned to help oil and gas companies meet global energy demands, with cost-effective, high-performance, and green chemistries that boost profitability, long-term production and ESG compliance.”
SUSTAIN® makes its mark as an Emerging Technology
Locus BE’s SUSTAIN® biosurfactants are a finalist for emerging technology of the year for the second time. Since its launch, SUSTAIN has quickly made an impact in hydraulic fracturing and completions—boosting initial production rates and slowing declines in unconventional wells. The solutions have unmatched stability and unique multi-functional properties which reach the tightest formation pores other chemistries cannot—increasing production rates and maintaining increased production for longer sustained periods.
By mobilizing more oil, SUSTAIN reduces the need for continued well interventions to meet production goals and minimizes the requirement for new wells, thus maximizing EUR and operator profitability.
As with other Locus BE biosurfactants, SUSTAIN can also significantly lower scope 1 emissions without any HSE issues, resulting in low-carbon, low-cost barrels of oil.
“SUSTAIN provides operators with an immediately implementable and economically viable fracturing technology for key shale plays,” said Rogers. “By accessing and mobilizing more oil in place, and doing it at a fraction of the dosage and cost of traditional frac surfactants, SUSTAIN is helping operators extend the profitable performance of their wells—while meeting their sustainability goals at the same time.”
During initial field deployments in the Permian, an unconventional operator saw a 37% increase in oil production over historical fracs using microemulsion nanofluids, and a 100% increase over another leading frac surfactant after a single treatment—with a 3X return on investment (ROI) within the first month.
Winners will be announced tonight at the 23rd Annual S&P Global Platts Global Energy Awards in New York. For more information on Locus Bio-Energy Solutions and SUSTAIN biosurfactants, visit LocusBioEnergy.com.
About S&P Global Platts
At S&P Global Platts, we provide the insights; you make better informed trading and business decisions with confidence. We’re the leading independent provider of information and benchmark prices for the commodities and energy markets. Customers in over 150 countries look to our expertise in news, pricing, and analytics to deliver greater transparency and efficiency to markets. S&P Global Platts coverage includes oil and gas, power, petrochemicals, metals, agriculture, and shipping.
S&P Global Platts is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for companies, governments, and individuals to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit http://spglobal.com/platts.
About Locus Bio-Energy Solutions®
Locus Bio-Energy Solutions® is an oil innovation company committed to offering the best in high-level, science-driven and sustainable solutions to the oil and gas industry. Utilizing the scientific capabilities of our accelerator company, Locus Fermentation Solutions, Locus Bio-Energy turns novel, highly-potent biosurfactants into safe, customized treatments for upstream oil and gas applications. Our non-GMO, non-living, environmentally friendly biosurfactants address a wide variety of the industry’s most pressing challenges, including improving well reliability and long-term production while reducing risks, environmental impact and costs. The biosurfactant treatments are made from 100% renewable resources and have been proven to replace and outperform synthetic chemicals, at a fraction of the dosage rates and cost, with a 2-3x ROI.
For further information on Locus Bio-Energy Solutions, please visit www.locusbioenergy.com.
