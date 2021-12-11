Canine Center Announces 2022 Fulfilled Life Drive
The 2022 Fulfilled Life Drive aims to provide additional Canine Centers that are needed in more communities around the country in order to serve the sheer volume of at-risk dogs that can desperately benefit from our programming.
Longmont, CO, December 11, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Canine Center, a part of Dogs Playing for Life™, has announced its 2022 Fulfilled Life Drive.
The Canine Center exists exclusively for challenging shelter dogs that are labeled unadoptable, and in turn, face a life of perpetual isolation with little or no opportunity of a fulfilled life as a family companion. Through this unique programming, unadoptable shelter dogs are provided with essential skills that will make them better candidates for adoption.
The 2022 Fulfilled Life Drive aims to provide additional Canine Centers that are needed in more communities around the country in order to serve the sheer volume of at-risk dogs that can desperately benefit from their programming. The goal of the Canine Center is to train 500,000 dogs nationwide to become more resilient and stable so that they can enjoy quality of life as companions.
“As the Founder and CEO of Dogs Playing for Life™ with three decades of animal training and welfare experience, I am driven to offer at-risk dogs another chance at a more fulfilling life. Perpetual isolation is a disturbing threat that is affecting over 137,000 shelter dogs each year. If these challenged dogs could receive advanced training and more comprehensive behavioral intervention they might just make it. The Canine Center provides enrichment and training that proves to be invaluable to this population of dogs most in need,” Aimee Sadler, Founder of the Canine Center.
Donors have an opportunity to give to four specific causes at the Canine Center: Housing, Sustenance, Training or Transportation. Donations vary from assisting one to several dogs, as well as options for recurring monthly donations. Tito’s Handmade Vodka is graciously matching donations up to $10,000 for the 2022 Fulfilled Life Drive.
For more information and to donate to the Canine Center’s 2022 Fulfilled Life Drive, visit thecaninecenter.org.
The Canine Center is building an organization to train 500,000 dogs nationwide with its unique industry-recognized program for at-risk dogs to become more resilient so that they may experience an enhanced quality of life as stable companions within loving families, contributing to a more civil society. Each dog that walks through the doors of the Canine Center is ensured the essential engagement and care they need to nurture as many positive outcomes as possible. The Canine Center is a part of Dogs Playing for Life™, a 501(c)3 non profit organization.
Contact
Verve IntegrativeContact
W. Vito Montone
800-457-9713
Verve Integrative is representing the Canine Center Campaign.
