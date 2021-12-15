Berkley Design Professional’s BDP Risk® Learning Management System Wins Both Gold and Silver 2021 Brandon Hall Group Awards
Monterey, CA, December 15, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The BDP Risk® Learning Management System (LMS) from Berkley Design Professional (BDP), a division of Berkley Alliance Managers, a Berkley Company, has won the Brandon Hall Group Excellence Award for Learning for the third consecutive year. This year’s Silver Award within the “Best Advance in Custom Content” category reaffirmed Berkley Design Professional’s sustained results in helping design professionals improve their practices and mitigate professional liability claims.
In addition to this highly-coveted honor recognizing self-paced, custom-designed online courses related to workplace learning, the BDP Risk® LMS program also received the Brandon Hall Group 2021 Gold Award for “Best Advance in Creating an Extended Enterprise Learning Program.” The award acknowledges the organization’s successful efforts to attract and retain customers with specialized, impactful content.
“BDP Risk® is a state-of-the art risk management program and LMS platform that helps policyholders avoid professional liability claims, improve management practices, enhance business performance and qualify for premium rating credits,” said Diane P. Mika, vice president and director of risk management education at Berkley Design Professional. “As a result of these widely recognized and value-added benefits, usage of the LMS has helped us attract new clients, retain existing clients and decrease the frequency of claims.”
When prospective clients receive early access to BDP Risk®, they are seven times more likely to become a policyholder. Once onboard, when a policyholder experiences BDP Risk® education, over 90% choose to renew coverage. In addition, when more employees of a policyholder firm participate in education programs, we see an average 15-point drop in the firm’s loss ratio—not to mention that the likelihood of a claim decreases by almost 9%.
The BDP Risk® award entry was sponsored by LMS software provider, Docebo, which also shares the honor. Now in its 27th year, the Brandon Hall Group Excellence Award is among the most prestigious awards offered within the human capital and corporate/institutional learning industry.
For more information about the BDP Risk® LMS visit https://www.berkleydp.com/risk-management/bdp-risk-lms/.
About Berkley Design Professional
Berkley Design Professional specializes in professional liability products and services for the design professional industry. Berkley Design Professional is a division of Berkley Alliance Managers which is a member company of Berkley, whose rated insurance company members are assigned A+ (Superior) ratings by A.M. Best Company and A+ (Strong) ratings by S&P. For more information please visit berkleydp.com.
About Docebo
Docebo is redefining the way enterprises learn by applying new technologies to the traditional corporate learning management system market. Docebo provides an easy-to-use, highly configurable learning platform with the end-to-end capabilities designed to make customers, partners, and employees love their learning experience.
About Brandon Hall Group
Brandon Hall Group is an HCM research and advisory services firm that provides insights around key performance areas, including Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management.
