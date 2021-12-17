ProtectedBy.AI Joins NVIDIA Inception
ProtectedBy.AI announced today it has joined NVIDIA Inception, a program designed to nurture startups revolutionizing industries with advancements in AI and data science.
Reston, VA, December 17, 2021 --(PR.com)-- ProtectedBy.AI announced today it has joined NVIDIA Inception, a program designed to nurture startups revolutionizing industries with advancements in AI and data science.
ProtectedBy.AI is focused on developing AI-enabled approaches to solve clients’ most complex problems. These cutting-edge solutions leverage pattern analyses, anomaly detection, and cognitive computing to protect people, property, places, and profits. ProtectedBy.AI has further developed blockchain-enabled solutions to ensure software integrity and detect supply chain intrusion attacks.
NVIDIA Inception will allow ProtectedBy.AI to drive business forward through go-to-market support while using the NVIDIA Morpheus open AI framework to further the technical development of cyber solutions. The program will further give ProtectedBy.AI the opportunity to collaborate with industry-leading experts and other AI-driven organizations.
"We're developing innovative solutions in cybersecurity and AI – which require massive compute that startups don't always have access to," said Dr. Madiha Jafri, Chief Innovation Officer of ProtectedBy.AI. "NVIDIA Inception enables us to accelerate our speed of innovation by connecting us with the right tools, technologies, and people in the industry."
NVIDIA Inception is a program that helps startups during critical stages of product development, prototyping, and deployment. Every member gets a custom set of ongoing benefits, such as NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute credits, marketing support, and technical assistance, which provides startups with the fundamental tools to help them grow.
About ProtectedBy.AI
ProtectedBy.AI is a service-disabled veteran-owned small business (SDVOSB) led by world-leading experts in AI, cognitive computing, data strategy, and cybersecurity.
Media Contact:
Jake West
jwest@protectedby.ai
ProtectedBy.AI is focused on developing AI-enabled approaches to solve clients’ most complex problems. These cutting-edge solutions leverage pattern analyses, anomaly detection, and cognitive computing to protect people, property, places, and profits. ProtectedBy.AI has further developed blockchain-enabled solutions to ensure software integrity and detect supply chain intrusion attacks.
NVIDIA Inception will allow ProtectedBy.AI to drive business forward through go-to-market support while using the NVIDIA Morpheus open AI framework to further the technical development of cyber solutions. The program will further give ProtectedBy.AI the opportunity to collaborate with industry-leading experts and other AI-driven organizations.
"We're developing innovative solutions in cybersecurity and AI – which require massive compute that startups don't always have access to," said Dr. Madiha Jafri, Chief Innovation Officer of ProtectedBy.AI. "NVIDIA Inception enables us to accelerate our speed of innovation by connecting us with the right tools, technologies, and people in the industry."
NVIDIA Inception is a program that helps startups during critical stages of product development, prototyping, and deployment. Every member gets a custom set of ongoing benefits, such as NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute credits, marketing support, and technical assistance, which provides startups with the fundamental tools to help them grow.
About ProtectedBy.AI
ProtectedBy.AI is a service-disabled veteran-owned small business (SDVOSB) led by world-leading experts in AI, cognitive computing, data strategy, and cybersecurity.
Media Contact:
Jake West
jwest@protectedby.ai
Contact
ProtectedBy.AIContact
Jake West
571-353-4679
protectedby.ai
Jake West
571-353-4679
protectedby.ai
Multimedia
Categories