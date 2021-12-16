New Fantasy Picture Book Release - "Eli and the Mystery of the Hallowshine Dragon" by Eve Cabanel from Twenty Two House Publishing

Artfully written by Eve Cabanel and lushly illustrated by Ekaterina Ilchenko, "Eli and the Mystery of the Hallowshine Dragon" is a wonderfully imaginative fantasy picture book about the magical strength of friendship and courage. “An inventive and nicely illustrated fantasy emphasizing determination, bravery, and magic.” -Kirkus Reviews