B2 Music Releases Billboard Presents: Electric Asia Vol. 5 "Best of Asian Dance Music" Compilation

Hong Kong label B2 Music has released the 5th volume of its popular "Electric Asia" Dance Music compilations with Billboard magazine. The 15-track album includes new music from US star 4B (remixed by China's Lizzy Wang), Canadian festival favorites Zeds Dead (remixed by Freeza) and Taiwan's RayRay. Past editions have included tracks by Steve Aoki, KSHMR and Bollywood superstar Sonu Nigam.