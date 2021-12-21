Global Regenerative Academy Announces Prof. Tahsin Beyzadedouglu as President

Global Regenerative Academy, independent subsidiary of the Global Regenerative Group Inc., has new board leadership. GRA President is now Prof. Tahsin Beyzadeoglu as announced during the opening Ceremony of GRC Dubai 2021 (November 19-21, 2021) by Mr. Mihail Blagoev (GRG Inc. VP) after being elected by the Scientific Board.