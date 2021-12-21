Global Regenerative Academy Announces Prof. Tahsin Beyzadedouglu as President
Global Regenerative Academy, independent subsidiary of the Global Regenerative Group Inc., has new board leadership. GRA President is now Prof. Tahsin Beyzadeoglu as announced during the opening Ceremony of GRC Dubai 2021 (November 19-21, 2021) by Mr. Mihail Blagoev (GRG Inc. VP) after being elected by the Scientific Board.
Miami, FL, December 21, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Prof. Tahsin Beyzadeouglu’s first statement as a GRA President: “Under GRAcademy we will work more than ever to create better regenerative solutions for our patients! International collaboration with valuable colleagues will be our main power. We, as a Global Regenerative Academy will determine the milestones of regenerative scientific future studies!”
Prof. Tahsin Beyzadeoglu was born in 1971 in Bursa, Turkey. After graduating Trakya University Faculty of Medicine in 1994, he completed his Orthopaedics & Traumatology residency at İstanbul University Cerrahpaşa Faculty of Medicine in 2000.
Between January 2001 and August 2005, he worked as an Orthopaedic Surgeon at Private Umut Hospital in Istanbul. From August 2005 to September 2012, he worked at Yeditepe University Hospital Department of Orthopaedics and Traumatology and obtained his Associate Professor degree there.
Since September 2012 he serves his patients at Beyzadeoğlu Clinic on the Asian side of İstanbul at Bağdat Caddesi. His main specialties are Sports Injuries, Arthroscopic Surgery (Shoulder, Knee, Hip and Ankle), Cartilage Treatment, Regenerative Medicine and Hand Surgery.
Prof. Tahsin Beyzadeoğlu has worked as Team Physician of Turkish Men’s National Basketball Team. He was also a member of The Executive Board of Health Committee of Turkish Football Federation, Health Committee of Turkish Basketball Federation and Health Committee of Physically Disabled Sportsman Federation.
He has 56 articles; 117 oral and poster presentations; 9 book chapter writings; 6 book chapter translations and 178 conference, panel and seminary speeches published in national and multinational scientific platforms.
He is a father of two children. Speaks English and German.
In addition to the President transition, the company and Prof. Tahsin Beyzadeoglu announced that the Vice President of the Academy will be Prof. Reha Tandogan.
Reha N. Tandogan, M.D. was born in 1962 in Ankara, Turkey. After residency training in Hacettepe University Department of Orthopaedics & Traumatology, Dr. Tandogan worked as a fellow to Dr. Gerard Bascoulergue, Institut Calot (Berck, France) and trained with the late Prof. Dr. Robert W. Jackson at Baylor University, Dallas, Texas.
He served as a chairman of the Department of Orthopedics, Baskent University between 1998-2007. Prof. Tandogan is currently a senior member of Cankaya Orthopaedics, a 10-surgeon group specializing in joint preserving surgery and arthroplasty.
Prof. Tandogan is currently holding the following positions:
· General Secretary of EKA (European Knee Associates) section of ESSKA (European Society of Sports Traumatology, Knee Surgery & Arthroscopy)
· Associate Editor, KSSTA (Knee Surgery, Sports Traumatology, Arthroscopy) Journal
· Chair of the Arthroplasty Committee of the Turkish Society of Sports Traumatology, Arthroscopy & Knee Surgery.
· Former President of the Turkish Society of Sports Traumatology.
He is the author of 1 English and 10 Turkish books on Knee Surgery & Sports Traumatology. He has lectured extensively and published 79 scientific articles in international journals and 74 articles in the Turkish literature. Over 2510 international citations have been made to these papers (h-index 25).
Mihail Blagoev, VP of GRG Inc. shared, “I have been thrilled at how the GRAcademy, from just an idea 3 years ago, turned into a valuable scientific organization of world renowned medical experts. Now with the intention to become a world reference institution for all branches of Regenerative Medicine. GRC Dubai 2021 has been a major success for GRA especially with the election of Prof. Beyzadeoglu as President. It was my honor to announce it during the opening ceremony.”
The Global Regenerative Academy Scientific Board and Members are pleased that with such distinguished figures as our new President and Vice President, it can position itself not only as the new world leader in Regenerative Medicine, but also a well-respected organization which will be an authority in this field. The Board is committed to contribute together to share knowledge and experience, scientific and clinical work in regenerative medicine which will bring more scientific value to all. This cooperation is very important and pioneering as it will establish guidelines and consensus for each medical indication, and also develop educational programs to implement Regenerative Medicine practices throughout all branches of Medicine.
Prof. Tahsin Beyzadeoglu was born in 1971 in Bursa, Turkey. After graduating Trakya University Faculty of Medicine in 1994, he completed his Orthopaedics & Traumatology residency at İstanbul University Cerrahpaşa Faculty of Medicine in 2000.
Between January 2001 and August 2005, he worked as an Orthopaedic Surgeon at Private Umut Hospital in Istanbul. From August 2005 to September 2012, he worked at Yeditepe University Hospital Department of Orthopaedics and Traumatology and obtained his Associate Professor degree there.
Since September 2012 he serves his patients at Beyzadeoğlu Clinic on the Asian side of İstanbul at Bağdat Caddesi. His main specialties are Sports Injuries, Arthroscopic Surgery (Shoulder, Knee, Hip and Ankle), Cartilage Treatment, Regenerative Medicine and Hand Surgery.
Prof. Tahsin Beyzadeoğlu has worked as Team Physician of Turkish Men’s National Basketball Team. He was also a member of The Executive Board of Health Committee of Turkish Football Federation, Health Committee of Turkish Basketball Federation and Health Committee of Physically Disabled Sportsman Federation.
He has 56 articles; 117 oral and poster presentations; 9 book chapter writings; 6 book chapter translations and 178 conference, panel and seminary speeches published in national and multinational scientific platforms.
He is a father of two children. Speaks English and German.
In addition to the President transition, the company and Prof. Tahsin Beyzadeoglu announced that the Vice President of the Academy will be Prof. Reha Tandogan.
Reha N. Tandogan, M.D. was born in 1962 in Ankara, Turkey. After residency training in Hacettepe University Department of Orthopaedics & Traumatology, Dr. Tandogan worked as a fellow to Dr. Gerard Bascoulergue, Institut Calot (Berck, France) and trained with the late Prof. Dr. Robert W. Jackson at Baylor University, Dallas, Texas.
He served as a chairman of the Department of Orthopedics, Baskent University between 1998-2007. Prof. Tandogan is currently a senior member of Cankaya Orthopaedics, a 10-surgeon group specializing in joint preserving surgery and arthroplasty.
Prof. Tandogan is currently holding the following positions:
· General Secretary of EKA (European Knee Associates) section of ESSKA (European Society of Sports Traumatology, Knee Surgery & Arthroscopy)
· Associate Editor, KSSTA (Knee Surgery, Sports Traumatology, Arthroscopy) Journal
· Chair of the Arthroplasty Committee of the Turkish Society of Sports Traumatology, Arthroscopy & Knee Surgery.
· Former President of the Turkish Society of Sports Traumatology.
He is the author of 1 English and 10 Turkish books on Knee Surgery & Sports Traumatology. He has lectured extensively and published 79 scientific articles in international journals and 74 articles in the Turkish literature. Over 2510 international citations have been made to these papers (h-index 25).
Mihail Blagoev, VP of GRG Inc. shared, “I have been thrilled at how the GRAcademy, from just an idea 3 years ago, turned into a valuable scientific organization of world renowned medical experts. Now with the intention to become a world reference institution for all branches of Regenerative Medicine. GRC Dubai 2021 has been a major success for GRA especially with the election of Prof. Beyzadeoglu as President. It was my honor to announce it during the opening ceremony.”
The Global Regenerative Academy Scientific Board and Members are pleased that with such distinguished figures as our new President and Vice President, it can position itself not only as the new world leader in Regenerative Medicine, but also a well-respected organization which will be an authority in this field. The Board is committed to contribute together to share knowledge and experience, scientific and clinical work in regenerative medicine which will bring more scientific value to all. This cooperation is very important and pioneering as it will establish guidelines and consensus for each medical indication, and also develop educational programs to implement Regenerative Medicine practices throughout all branches of Medicine.
Contact
Global Regenerative GroupContact
Randy Beimel
954-716-2140
globalregenerative.academy
Randy Beimel
954-716-2140
globalregenerative.academy
Categories