Oasis Senior Advisors Central Ohio Named National Franchise of the Year
At the Oasis Senior Advisors national conference held in Fort Lauderdale, Oasis Senior Advisors Central Ohio was named the Franchise of the year.
Columbus, OH, December 29, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Oasis Senior Advisors held its national convention in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on August 12, 13, 14, 2021. Oasis Senior Advisors Central Ohio was presented with the National Franchise of the year award for 2020.
2020 provided many new challenges to the healthcare system as well as a changing landscape for senior housing and senior care. Oasis Central Ohio was able to navigate the ongoing challenges of COVID, changing local, state and federal regulations as well as changing policies within each community that worked to protect their residents. Oasis worked closely with their community partners to find the best fit for each senior based upon their specific care, financial and geographical needs while monitoring changing regulations and policies. Because Oasis is a local service providing personalized support, they were able to stay up to date with changes in hospitals, rehabilitation centers and senior housing communities to best provide options to their valued senior clients.
About Oasis Senior Advisors
Founded in 2014 by Tim Evankovich, Oasis Senior Advisors provides free, personalized assistance in finding senior living solutions for seniors and their families that best fit their needs. This includes independent living, assisted living, memory care, residential care homes, respite and more. The company, based in Bonita Springs, Florida, services a growing number of franchises across the United States. Their personalized and caring approach has built a dynamic network of partners such as hospital discharge planners, elder law attorneys, home care and more. Through client satisfaction and strong partnerships throughout the country, Oasis Senior Advisors is positioned for continued growth.
John Holcomb
614-738-3311
https://www.oasissenioradvisors.com/central-ohio/
