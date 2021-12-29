Humdinger Productions Eligible to Deliver Full Event Services Portfolio to Pennsylvania Gaming Industry with Pennsylvania Gaming Vendor Certification
Crofton-based event company is added on to short list of active vendors Certified to conduct business in Pennsylvania casinos.
Crofton, MD, December 29, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Humdinger Productions, htttp://www.humdingerproductions.com, announced today it has secured its Pennsylvania state gaming vendor certification and is now able to deliver turnkey displays, promotional activations, and professionally managed events and experiences to casino organizations categorized under the Pennsylvania gaming industry as a certified vendor.
Applicants such as Humdinger Productions must first receive sponsorship by a Pennsylvania casino to qualify as a candidate. Determined by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board, eligible candidates undergo an extensive screening process that involves special agents, financial investigators, a compliance auditor, and an intake auditor.
Humdinger Productions, a woman-owned firm, received sponsorship from a Pennsylvania-based gaming organization in July of 2019 and has since passed rigorous background checks and investigation of the company’s history, its principals, and key personnel. As of December 2021, Humdinger Productions is proud to join the exclusive list of certified vendors and will now conduct business on Pennsylvania casino properties as a certified vendor.
“As an industry leader in providing state-of-the-art event production and promotional display solutions to mainstream businesses, our commitment to meet highly demanding regulations and compliance is constant,” said Alexis Jenkins, Co-founder of Humdinger Productions. “Securing our Gaming Vendor Certification was a prioritized initiative that we’re proud to have accomplished during this unprecedented time.”
For more information on the turnkey displays, promotional activations, and professionally managed events available for casinos in Pennsylvania, contact Julie Corletta at julie@humdingerenterprise.com or 443-292-4064.
About Humdinger Productions
Humdinger Productions is a full-service event design and live event production company, headquartered in Crofton, MD that produces displays, events, festivals, concerts, and virtual events for a wide range of clients. Georgetown University, George Washington University, Yale University, Johns Hopkins University, American University, Catholic University and York College are among the universities for which we handle large scale event production. Other clients include Annapolis Town Center, Live! Casino and Hotel, MGM National Harbor, Mohegan Sun, Visit Annapolis, and Pernod-Ricard. Humdinger Productions has provided tour management, audio, lighting, video and set design for some of the world’s top touring artists. Tour clients have included Mac Miller, Wiz Khalifa, Kendrick Lamar, Drake, 21 Savage, ScHoolboy Q, Tash Sultana, Capital Cities and Steve Aoki. Humdinger also was contracted to provide management and marketing of concerts and events at Pier Six Pavilion in Baltimore, one of the top selling amphitheaters as ranked by Pollstar. Since formation in 2008, Humdinger has evolved into a collaborative of event designers, live event production managers, A/V engineers, graphic designers, fabrication and large format print specialists, and creative marketing coordinators with passion and enthusiasm for live events.
Categories