New Exhibition at Howard University; Family Reunion: Portraits by Timothy J. Clark

Among America’s foremost painters in watercolor, Timothy J. Clark is known for his paintings in the tradition of John Singer Sargent. Clark created new works especially for this one-man show at the historic HBCU in Washington, DC—namely portraits of his “family” of friends—visual artists Gaye Ellington (granddaughter of Duke) and Faith Ringgold; musicians Jack McVea, Teddy Buckner, Art Davis, Michael White and others from the world of jazz. Jan 22-Mar 7, 2022.