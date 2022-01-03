Sonic Bytes Creates Full Circle Ecosystem

Sonic Bytes crypto ecosystem is fully circular. Buyers can purchase Sonic Bytes tokens and hold them. These tokens will be used in their play to earn games and used for transaction fees in the games and our NFT marketplace. Advertisers can pay to place a 5 second ad in the games, a portion of the amount of the payment from the advertiser will be used to buy the token and those tokens will be given to the game players.