New Funding Round Led by S3 Ventures Fuels Videate Growth
Austin, TX, January 03, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Videate, the leader in video production automation software, today announced a $2.8 million seed investment to accelerate its growth and cutting-edge technology roadmap.
S3 Ventures led the round with participation from Tensility Venture Partners and existing investors. As part of the financing, Eric Engineer, Partner at S3 Ventures, will join Videate’s board of directors.
“Eric’s experience as both investor and executive in the enterprise video space adds strategic capability to our board that we believe will be invaluable to our future growth,” said Dave Gullo, Videate CEO and co-founder. “We are excited to have Eric and the S3 Ventures team on board and appreciate the support of both our new and existing investors.”
The funding comes as a rapidly expanding set of software companies – including VMware, Cisco, Nutanix, Acumatica, Blue Yonder, and Elastic – adopt Videate’s groundbreaking automation technology to produce and maintain videos at unprecedented speed and cost.
“Whether it’s marketing, customer success, or employee training, video content is table stakes for software companies seeking to efficiently acquire and retain customers. Videate is helping overtaxed production teams keep up with this ever-increasing demand – by automating video production at a scale that was thought impossible,” said Engineer. “Videate’s technology is truly special, and we are very excited to partner with this amazing team, as they completely transform how video is produced.”
Videate also announced the addition of Wayne Boulais of Tensility as an advisor, joining Debajyoti (Deb) Ray, a prominent AI expert and investor, and Stefano Malnati, operating executive consultant with Symphony Technology Group.
About Videate
Videate is the first platform to automate the production of software videos. Using a combination of AI, robotic process automation, and text-to-speech, its patent-pending technology enables companies to create software videos at scale. Customers use Videate to keep their video libraries always up to date, scale language translation, and generate videos from existing documentation.
For more information about Videate, visit www.videate.io.
About S3 Ventures
S3 Ventures is the largest venture capital firm focused on Texas. Backed by a philanthropic, multi-billion-dollar family for over fifteen years, we empower great entrepreneurs with the commitment to patient capital and true resources required to grow extraordinary, high-impact companies in Business Technology, Consumer Digital Experiences, and Healthcare Technology.
For more information about S3 Ventures, visit www.s3vc.com.
Media Contact: Mark Hellinger
Phone number: 512-333-1676
Email: info@videate.io
