Adult Fantasy Novel Walks the Line of Vengeance and Redemption
Morgan James’ new release, "Chasing the Darkness: A Novel," by Cassie Sanchez, tells the story of an assassin obsessed with revenge who must choose between the path of vengeance or redemption.
Albuquerque, NM, February 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Morgan James’ new release, Chasing the Darkness: A Novel, by Cassie Sanchez, tells the story of an assassin obsessed with revenge who must choose between the path of vengeance or redemption.
In a land called Pandaren, there are only two types of people: those who possess magic and those who do not. When power-obsessed assassin and second in command of the Watch Guard, Azrael, undergoes a procedure to give him magic, he begins to experience a side effect that causes him to feel emotions he has blocked for years. When he learns his entire life has been based on lies, he must choose between vengeance or redemption.
Filled with magic, action, and romance, Chasing the Darkness is the first in a trilogy featuring themes of forgiveness, sacrifice, and learning how to redefine one’s life. Chasing the Darkness is filled with unexpected twists and strong characters, sure to entertain fans of adult fantasy and many genres alike.
Chasing the Darkness recently won an award in the 2021 American Fiction Awards for Fantasy.
If you would like more information about this topic, or to schedule an interview with Cassie Sanchez, please contact her at cassiesanchezauthor@gmail.com or (505) 220-4511.
About the Author:
Cassie Sanchez grew up in Albuquerque, New Mexico, graduating from the University of New Mexico with a degree in marketing. As an avid learner she studied the craft of writing by attending classes in person and online, joining Jerry Jenkins Writers Guild, and reading many books on the trade. She’s a member of SouthWest Writers and SFF Chronicles. Her passions in life are her faith and family, and now writing - creating worlds where magic awaits. Cassie enjoys golfing with her husband, coffee, and pestering her two adult children.
More About This Title:
Chasing the Darkness: A Novel, by Cassie Sanchez, will be released by Morgan James Publishing on February 1, 2022. Chasing the Darkness - 9781631956096 —has 294 pages and is being sold as a trade paperback for $17.95.
About Morgan James Publishing:
Morgan James publishes trade quality titles designed to educate, encourage, inspire, or entertain readers with current, consistent, relevant topics that are available everywhere books are sold.
Media Contact:
Cassie Sanchez
(505) 220-4511
cassiesanchezauthor@gmail.com
In a land called Pandaren, there are only two types of people: those who possess magic and those who do not. When power-obsessed assassin and second in command of the Watch Guard, Azrael, undergoes a procedure to give him magic, he begins to experience a side effect that causes him to feel emotions he has blocked for years. When he learns his entire life has been based on lies, he must choose between vengeance or redemption.
Filled with magic, action, and romance, Chasing the Darkness is the first in a trilogy featuring themes of forgiveness, sacrifice, and learning how to redefine one’s life. Chasing the Darkness is filled with unexpected twists and strong characters, sure to entertain fans of adult fantasy and many genres alike.
Chasing the Darkness recently won an award in the 2021 American Fiction Awards for Fantasy.
If you would like more information about this topic, or to schedule an interview with Cassie Sanchez, please contact her at cassiesanchezauthor@gmail.com or (505) 220-4511.
About the Author:
Cassie Sanchez grew up in Albuquerque, New Mexico, graduating from the University of New Mexico with a degree in marketing. As an avid learner she studied the craft of writing by attending classes in person and online, joining Jerry Jenkins Writers Guild, and reading many books on the trade. She’s a member of SouthWest Writers and SFF Chronicles. Her passions in life are her faith and family, and now writing - creating worlds where magic awaits. Cassie enjoys golfing with her husband, coffee, and pestering her two adult children.
More About This Title:
Chasing the Darkness: A Novel, by Cassie Sanchez, will be released by Morgan James Publishing on February 1, 2022. Chasing the Darkness - 9781631956096 —has 294 pages and is being sold as a trade paperback for $17.95.
About Morgan James Publishing:
Morgan James publishes trade quality titles designed to educate, encourage, inspire, or entertain readers with current, consistent, relevant topics that are available everywhere books are sold.
Media Contact:
Cassie Sanchez
(505) 220-4511
cassiesanchezauthor@gmail.com
Contact
Cassie SanchezContact
505-220-4511
https://www.cassiesanchez.com/
505-220-4511
https://www.cassiesanchez.com/
Multimedia
Categories