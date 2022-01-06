BSC Group Principal Shawn R. Hill to Present at the KeyBanc Capital Markets Self Storage Investor Forum
The BSC Group, LLC has announced that Shawn R. Hill, a founding Principal, will participate in the Investments & Finance panel presentation at the KeyBanc Capital Markets Self Storage Investor Forum.
Chicago, IL, January 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The BSC Group has announced that Shawn R. Hill, a founding Principal, will participate in the Investments & Finance panel presentation at the KeyBanc Capital Markets Self Storage Investor Forum. The panel will be webcast live on January 6, 2022 at approximately 12:00 pm Eastern Time to registered conference attendees. Mr. Hill, along with fellow founding Principal Devin Huber, will also be hosting meetings with registered investors at the conference.
About The BSC Group, LLC
The BSC Group, LLC (http://thebscgroup.com) was formed in 2009 and provides mortgage brokerage, financial consulting, and loan workout solutions to commercial real estate property owners. Utilizing market expertise and a robust capital source network, the firm arranges debt and equity financing for commercial real estate investments nationwide, with a special emphasis on the self-storage asset class.
Contact
Andrew Sikula
312-224-8965
thebscgroup.com
