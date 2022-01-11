Dominick Prevete of Blue Sky Capital Advisors Arranges $1,612,000 of Financing for an Office/Retail Property in West Palm Beach, Florida
Dominick Prevete has arranged a $1,612,000 loan for the cash-out refinance of an office/retail property in West Palm Beach, Florida. Leveraging his relationship with a leading investment management firm, Prevete was able to arrange attractive terms including a 30 year fixed rate loan.
Hamburg, NJ, January 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Blue Sky Capital Advisors, a Nationwide commercial mortgage advisory firm, has announced that Dominick Prevete has arranged a $1,612,000 loan for the cash-out refinance of an office/retail property in West Palm Beach, Florida. The borrower is a very successful entrepreneur and business owner who is also widely respected for his generosity to the community.
“It brings me a great deal of personal enjoyment to be able to work with and help small business owners and entrepreneurs. This client owns many businesses throughout Florida. During the most difficult and early days of the COVID pandemic, he stepped up and formed a non-profit to help those in his community economically affected by business closures, while simultaneously navigating his own businesses through the challenges of the time. He’s not just a client, he’s an inspiration,” Prevete said.
Dominick collaborated with a leading nationwide investment management firm that specializes in providing debt for commercial real estate. “We have a strong relationship with this particular investment management firm and we partnered really well together to deliver the capital this business owner was seeking. I’m really proud to work with such professional partners,” Dominick continued.
About Blue Sky Capital Advisors: Blue Sky Capital Advisors is a commercial mortgage advisory firm that was founded by Dominick Prevete, who serves as the company's lead originator. Mr. Prevete has forged relationships with 100+ commercial banks nationwide and has affiliate agreements with dozens of institutional private lenders that provide capital to real estate investors. Blue Sky’s client base is diverse and consists of first time real estate investors, small business owners, commercial property owners and seasoned real estate investors.
“It brings me a great deal of personal enjoyment to be able to work with and help small business owners and entrepreneurs. This client owns many businesses throughout Florida. During the most difficult and early days of the COVID pandemic, he stepped up and formed a non-profit to help those in his community economically affected by business closures, while simultaneously navigating his own businesses through the challenges of the time. He’s not just a client, he’s an inspiration,” Prevete said.
Dominick collaborated with a leading nationwide investment management firm that specializes in providing debt for commercial real estate. “We have a strong relationship with this particular investment management firm and we partnered really well together to deliver the capital this business owner was seeking. I’m really proud to work with such professional partners,” Dominick continued.
About Blue Sky Capital Advisors: Blue Sky Capital Advisors is a commercial mortgage advisory firm that was founded by Dominick Prevete, who serves as the company's lead originator. Mr. Prevete has forged relationships with 100+ commercial banks nationwide and has affiliate agreements with dozens of institutional private lenders that provide capital to real estate investors. Blue Sky’s client base is diverse and consists of first time real estate investors, small business owners, commercial property owners and seasoned real estate investors.
Contact
Blue Sky Capital Advisors LLCContact
Dominick Prevete
908-220-6404
Blueskycapitaladvisors.com
Dominick Prevete
908-220-6404
Blueskycapitaladvisors.com
Categories