Dominick Prevete of Blue Sky Capital Advisors Arranges $1,612,000 of Financing for an Office/Retail Property in West Palm Beach, Florida

Dominick Prevete has arranged a $1,612,000 loan for the cash-out refinance of an office/retail property in West Palm Beach, Florida. Leveraging his relationship with a leading investment management firm, Prevete was able to arrange attractive terms including a 30 year fixed rate loan.