Market Broker Financial District of London – 2023
New York, NY, January 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Market Broker is a fully regulated global brokerage and has been assisting clients for over 11 years. Offering investment products, investment advice, personalised accounts, trading tools and resources to take charge of your investments.
The Global Operations Manager said yesterday, London is the next sensible choice for an office due to its strategic time zone in Europe. European clients will be able to access staff at the London office and carry out transactions during London trading hours. This will alleviate waiting time for transaction/research information from our Tokyo or New York offices. Our main objective is to ensure that our existing clients get timely service and access that they need, and we welcome new European/UK clients to join thousands of satisfied customers. He went on to say that, We expect the office to be open in June 2023 and we are currently looking at different locations that will meet our needs from 2023 and into the future.
The new office will continue to provide cutting edge technology to their clients as it is tested and developed so that they stay ahead of our competitors to provide the best service and support that we have built our reputation on. The office will house a trading desk, support and sales teams and a research department to provide our clients with up to the minute news and market movements. The process of moving has already begun as we are seeking a location for a new data storage center in Europe, which will entail encrypted security, uninterruptible power supply, physical and cloud servers that will meet future demands and maintain the integrity of our data and telecom systems.
Market Broker is a global financial institution, assisting investors world-wide to maximise their investment decisions, through extensive research data and bespoke advisory services. Founded in 2010, and boasting over +10k clients globally, we strive to assist our clients in achieving their investment goals. A well respected industry leader, they have been nominated for several international awards in the last 2 years.
Market Broker International offers a wide array of personal trust, planning, fiduciary, asset management, private banking, and family office services designed to help high-net-worth individuals and families grow, preserve, and transfer wealth. Market Broker International focuses on High-Net worth Individuals with whom it can build long-term relationships, many of which span multiple generations.
Market Broker International also provides Corporate and Institutional Services for clients around the world.
Market Broker International has clients in numerous countries, with offices throughout the United States and Japan.
