Follow Tamika Mapp as She Runs for New York State Assembly District 68 with This New Site
New York, NY, January 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- A new site has launched for Tamika Mapp, allowing residents around the New York area to follow along as she aims to represent New York State Assembly District 68. It explains that she is the best person to represent the district because she has a new and fresh approach to key issues.
The site showcases Tamika Mapp’s approaches to tackling issues like affordable housing, living wage, veteran and senior support, criminal justice, homelessness, parental alienation, mental health issues and education.
Interested parties can sign up for updates in her fight against Big Real Estate and join in her support of the neighborhood.
Tamika was raised by her grandparents in a poverty-stricken neighborhood in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. her grandfather worked hard to provide for her family, while her grandmother instilled in her a number of valuable life lessons.
These included the importance of education, family, and community service. When she was growing up, one of the most important lessons she learned was the importance of standing up for herself and her beliefs.
The Tamika Mapp For New York State Assembly District 68 site explains that, when Tamika became a mother at a young age, she learned firsthand how difficult it can be to provide for a family. It was here that those early life lessons came in handy.
What’s more, she is now able to apply those same lessons in her quest to run for NY State Assembly District 68.
Tamika says: “When seeking a leadership position, it is not always the most experienced or most qualified that is most effective. A role like State Assembly Member requires a person with relationship building skills.”
She adds: “I am the best person to represent our district because I have a new and fresh approach to tackling issues like affordable housing, living wage, a path to citizenship, criminal justice, homelessness, parental alienation, mental health issues, education and many others. I'm not the same ole, same ole.”
Now local residents can get updates by signing up using the form provided on site.
