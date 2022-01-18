Gold Point Resort’s HOAs Select Vacatia to Manage Property
Breckenridge, Colorado, Resort Cites Vacatia’s “Modern Approach”
Mill Valley, CA, January 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Vacatia Inc., a leading provider of innovative, customer-centric solutions for timeshare resorts, has been awarded the management contract for Gold Point Resort of Breckenridge, Colorado. After a competitive selection process, the resort’s two homeowners’ associations chose Vacatia Management Services for its fresh solutions for legacy resorts.
“The innovative revenue generating products and services, technology solutions and hospitality focused culture offered by Vacatia will be key to Gold Point’s continued success as a highly sought vacation destination in the coming years,” says Harvey LeCato, Gold Point Resort board president. “Their modern approach to rentals, membership, and even housekeeping and maintenance resonated with our board members.”
“We also appreciate Vacatia’s collaborative approach to working with our HOA boards for the future benefit of our Gold Point owners,” adds Patti Layman, Gold Point II board president. “They understand that we have the best interest of our owners at heart in every decision we make.”
As a Vacatia-managed property, Gold Point will be featured on the Vacatia.com website and offered through third-party booking platforms. Gold Point owners will be able to participate in OwnerPLUS, which enables travel to any of Vacatia’s 21 resorts. In addition, Gold Point will participate in VacatiaPLUS, Vacatia’s innovative subscription-based membership model, which invites a new generation of traveler to independent timeshare resorts and drives new revenues for their homeowner associations.
“We are thrilled to welcome Gold Point Resort to Vacatia’s roster of managed properties,” says Caroline Shin, Vacatia’s CEO and co-founder. “We’re ready to drive owner engagement, optimize revenues and attract new members to this stellar property.”
Located 1,000 vertical feet above Breckenridge’s main street, Gold Point Resort boasts unparalleled, breathtaking views of the Rocky Mountains from each of its spacious condominiums, which range from studios to three-bedroom penthouses. Guests enjoy hot tubs in each building as well as free bus service to local attractions. The four-season playground offers skiing and other activities at the iconic Breckenridge Ski Resort, whitewater rafting, hiking, golf and spectacular fall foliage.
Vacatia has rapidly grown its property management services to 4,750 units in eight states. Management services are just one of the fresh solutions offered by Vacatia, which has 750 industry partners, including some of the largest timeshare companies, relying on it for rental and resale services. Their products drive owner engagement, improve cash flow, attract new members and even finance needed property renovations. Vacatia Partner Services (VPS) is the division of Vacatia that works with property management companies and independently managed associations across the country to help timeshare resorts to thrive in the modern era. To learn more about VPS’s rental, resale, subscription membership products and property management services, and how they are reinventing the timeshare experience across discovery, booking, and stay, call (720) 449-6738 or visit vacatiapartnerservices.com.
“The innovative revenue generating products and services, technology solutions and hospitality focused culture offered by Vacatia will be key to Gold Point’s continued success as a highly sought vacation destination in the coming years,” says Harvey LeCato, Gold Point Resort board president. “Their modern approach to rentals, membership, and even housekeeping and maintenance resonated with our board members.”
“We also appreciate Vacatia’s collaborative approach to working with our HOA boards for the future benefit of our Gold Point owners,” adds Patti Layman, Gold Point II board president. “They understand that we have the best interest of our owners at heart in every decision we make.”
As a Vacatia-managed property, Gold Point will be featured on the Vacatia.com website and offered through third-party booking platforms. Gold Point owners will be able to participate in OwnerPLUS, which enables travel to any of Vacatia’s 21 resorts. In addition, Gold Point will participate in VacatiaPLUS, Vacatia’s innovative subscription-based membership model, which invites a new generation of traveler to independent timeshare resorts and drives new revenues for their homeowner associations.
“We are thrilled to welcome Gold Point Resort to Vacatia’s roster of managed properties,” says Caroline Shin, Vacatia’s CEO and co-founder. “We’re ready to drive owner engagement, optimize revenues and attract new members to this stellar property.”
Located 1,000 vertical feet above Breckenridge’s main street, Gold Point Resort boasts unparalleled, breathtaking views of the Rocky Mountains from each of its spacious condominiums, which range from studios to three-bedroom penthouses. Guests enjoy hot tubs in each building as well as free bus service to local attractions. The four-season playground offers skiing and other activities at the iconic Breckenridge Ski Resort, whitewater rafting, hiking, golf and spectacular fall foliage.
Vacatia has rapidly grown its property management services to 4,750 units in eight states. Management services are just one of the fresh solutions offered by Vacatia, which has 750 industry partners, including some of the largest timeshare companies, relying on it for rental and resale services. Their products drive owner engagement, improve cash flow, attract new members and even finance needed property renovations. Vacatia Partner Services (VPS) is the division of Vacatia that works with property management companies and independently managed associations across the country to help timeshare resorts to thrive in the modern era. To learn more about VPS’s rental, resale, subscription membership products and property management services, and how they are reinventing the timeshare experience across discovery, booking, and stay, call (720) 449-6738 or visit vacatiapartnerservices.com.
Contact
VacatiaContact
Greg Eure
(720) 449-6738
vacatiapartnerservices.com
Greg Eure
(720) 449-6738
vacatiapartnerservices.com
Multimedia
Categories