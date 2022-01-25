Hanine Mansour-Fakih Recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2021 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Calabasas, CA, January 25, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Hanine Mansour-Fakih of Calabasas, California has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2021 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of educational consulting. These important individuals exemplify tenacity. They realize that in order to reach their goals, they must never give up and continue to strive to become influential in their profession.
About Hanine Mansour-Fakih
Hanine Mansour-Fakih is the president, founder and owner of Fakih Consulting, providing educational consulting services to national and international schools.
With over 22 years’ experience in grades Pre-K through 12 and on the college level, Ms. Mansour-Fakih has an extensive portfolio of success driving operations, staff leadership and training, curriculum development, best practices, student services, compliance, and programs at foreign and domestic schools and universities. She has a background in leadership, decision-making, relationship building, communications, interpersonal, analytical, and problem-solving skills.
Ms. Mansour-Fakih understands the daily challenges educators and administrators face. She supports teachers and administrators across the United States and internationally, providing proven strategies they can use effectively and immediately in their classrooms. Her methods help stressed and frustrated educators and administrators gain control of their classroom and schools to ensure students’ success. She also shares highly-practical differentiated instructional strategies that support the Common Core State Standards and students’ achievements.
Throughout her career, Ms. Mansour-Fakih has served as an educational consultant, assistant principal, district curriculum coordinator, staff trainer, instructional coach, regional coordinator, program manager, site supervisor, and head teacher.
As an educator, Ms. Mansour-Fakih influenced the lives of many students. She was highly involved in their personal and academic lives, motivating them to achieve success. She was instrumental in decreasing the dropout rate; helping many students graduate from high school. Her devotion to her students went even further than academics as she was also concerned for their well-being. As a result of her dedication, she was able to save a student’s life by stopping him from committing suicide.
In her role as an administrator, Hanine Mansour-Fakih has trained and coached many teachers to become successful administrators themselves; teaching them to believe in themselves and overcome difficult professional challenges. Due to her extensive coaching, she prevented many teachers and administrators from quitting their jobs.
Hanine Mansour-Fakih is the recipient of many awards including the “Certificate of Excellence,” the “Educator of the Year,” and the “Above and Beyond Leader.” She is a member of the National Society of Leadership & Success, the American Council on the Teaching of Foreign Languages, the Michigan Association of Public-School Academies, and the National Capital Language Resource Center.
She received her B.A. in Education and minor in Psychology from the University of Saint Joseph, Lebanon, her M.A. in School Administration from the University of Phoenix, her M.A. in Mathematics from Brooklyn College, and is a Candidate for her Ed.D., Educational Leadership at the University of Phoenix. She is fluent in English, French, and Arabic.
Hanine married Rabih in August 2001 and they have two children. In her spare time she enjoys swimming, music, dancing, and watching movies.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
