Clicks & Bricks Podcast Announces Interview with Sonia Couto, Start-Up & Software Technology Leader
St. Louis, MO, January 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- www.clicksandbrickspodcast.com
Who is Sonia Couto? She's a self-initiating and driven individual, who is a business visionary, strategic leader, and sits at the helm of two award-winning software products, MenuSano & Field Eagle. A highly results-driven leader known for “getting things done.” Driving initiatives that will lead to strategic partnerships and growth within Canada and internationally. Responsible for the product’s vision, development and overall growth since its inception.
Sonia has been in the tech industry for over a decade, and she is an experienced leader who is highly results-driven and known for “getting things done.”
Sonia has been the recipient of several awards that acknowledge her excellence in leadership in the software industry, including:
• Ambassador @ After Breast Cancer Charity
• Best Tech Manager 2019- Timmy Awards
• Top CEO of the Year 2019- IAOTP
• Leadership Elite, Most Influential Woman in Software Development 2018 – Canada
• Most Influential Woman in Software Development – Canada- CV Businesswoman Awards, 2016
• IT Businesswoman of the Year – Canada- CV Businesswoman Awards, 2016
• Game Changer of the Year – Software Solutions- ACQ Global Awards, 2016
About Clicks and Bricks: Clicks and Bricks is a St. Louis based podcast, hosted by Ken Cox, helping small to midsize companies showcase their products and services from all over the US. Ken is a forward-thinking, technology-driven business man. The podcast not only spotlights these growing companies but also seeks their advice about what pieces of technology have worked best for them.
Dustin Oder
800-615-9349
https://www.clicksandbrickspodcast.com
