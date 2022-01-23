Silver Swans® Austin Takes Flight Helping Senior Citizens Remain Healthy in Uncertain Times
The Royal Academy of Dance developed Silver Swans® based on a four-year research project into dance practice for older learners. Silver Swans® classes have been specifically designed and adapted for safety for the over 55’s. Classes are only taught by Silver Swans® licensees to include Silver Swans Austin.
Austin, TX, January 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Improving immune function and fighting sedentary habits with grace.
As the Corona virus and its mutations are causing so many people to stay indoors, the over 55s were identified as the group most at risk for contracting these viruses and also creating a ripple effect for maladies connected with sedentary habits.
According to the World Health Organization, 60% to 85% of people in the world are leading a sedentary lifestyle at this moment. A pitfall with potentially dangerous repercussions as we know regular exercise plays a starring role in keeping you healthy and preventing illnesses. It strengthens your immune system and helps fight viral and bacterial infections. Web MD
Enter Silver SwansⓇ a 55+ a low impact senior-based ballet dance program created by the Royal Academy of Dance (RAD) out of the United Kingdom. RAD developed this program based on a four year research project from the Dance for Lifelong Wellbeing initiative into the benefits of dance for older learners.
Older learners are now connecting with their "inner swan" all over the world via qualified dance teachers becoming licensed through the academy. Due to lingering virus outbreaks Silver Swans®
Austin offers dance courses online surrounding famous ballets to seniors monthly, where tutus are always optional and enjoyment abounds in music and movement.
“Research shows that 75% of the factors affecting quality of life and longevity are related to lifestyle, while only 25% are hereditary. This means that there’s no excuse for not getting more active whatever your age. And dance in particular, can play a vital role in ensuring a longer and better quality of life.” -Royal Academy of Dance
Silver Swans® Austin’s mission is to create an elegant yet energetic experience for older learners in a program that promotes fun & freedom of expression with the added benefit of physical health support, fitness & flexibility.
Dive right in and try the Introductory Class for free.
