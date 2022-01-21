High-Performance HVAC Today Names CI Web Group, Inc. January's NCI Spotlight Partner
Houston, TX, January 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- CI Web Group, Inc. is featured as the NCI Spotlight Partner in the January 2022 issue of High-Performance HVAC Today, a magazine that specifically targets HVAC contractors who desire to deliver performance-based results to their customers.
"We're incredibly honored to be recognized as a spotlight partner," said Jennifer Bagley, CEO and founder of CI Web Group, Inc., the preferred digital marketing company for many of the top HVAC manufacturers and distributors since 2013. "We love partnering with amazing companies like NCI because it helps us to better serve HVAC contractors' needs as a whole."
"Together we can ensure that the contractor is focusing on the things that matter," she added. "While CI Web Group focuses on driving leads to the business through an effective website and positioning on search engines, NCI ensures their technicians are well trained to provide exceptional service, thus improving their brand, reputation and referrals."
The National Comfort Institute (NCI) provides performance-based support and coaching, which teaches contractors to explain HVAC systems in simple terms and identify real performance issues, differentiating those who participate in their program from the competition. Additionally, NCI offers a membership program for continued resources including tools, training, support, business management, and more.
View the full profile of the January 2022 NCI Spotlight Partner, CI Web Group, Inc., on HVAC Today.
About CI Web Group
As a digital marketing agency, CI Web Group, Inc. specializes in getting customers found on Google for the products and services that they want to sell, in the cities they want to sell them. Jennifer Bagley, CEO and founder, has created the 12 Step Roadmap, which ensures companies take the right steps in the right order to achieve accelerated results. These steps address the HVAC dealers' mindset, branding, lead generation, conversions, reputation, marketing, advertising, and technology selection strategy.
CI Web Group coordinates the implementation and monitors the performance of everything from website design and development, content creation, reviews acquisition, social media marketing, SEO, email marketing, paid advertising, and more.
CI Web Group, Inc. truly cares about the contractors' overall success and it shows through their "love us or leave us" philosophy and unlimited 24/7 support. They earn their customers' business each and every day through transparency, exceptional communication, and results-oriented strategy. Contractors appreciate CI Web Group, Inc.'s "watch us while we work" system, where they can see all of the work performed and real-time results month over month—providing complete transparency. Contractors feel safe with CI Web Group, Inc. knowing that they will always own all of their assets and content.
Communications and Media Relations
Krista Glasser
media@ciwebgroup.com
"We're incredibly honored to be recognized as a spotlight partner," said Jennifer Bagley, CEO and founder of CI Web Group, Inc., the preferred digital marketing company for many of the top HVAC manufacturers and distributors since 2013. "We love partnering with amazing companies like NCI because it helps us to better serve HVAC contractors' needs as a whole."
"Together we can ensure that the contractor is focusing on the things that matter," she added. "While CI Web Group focuses on driving leads to the business through an effective website and positioning on search engines, NCI ensures their technicians are well trained to provide exceptional service, thus improving their brand, reputation and referrals."
The National Comfort Institute (NCI) provides performance-based support and coaching, which teaches contractors to explain HVAC systems in simple terms and identify real performance issues, differentiating those who participate in their program from the competition. Additionally, NCI offers a membership program for continued resources including tools, training, support, business management, and more.
View the full profile of the January 2022 NCI Spotlight Partner, CI Web Group, Inc., on HVAC Today.
About CI Web Group
As a digital marketing agency, CI Web Group, Inc. specializes in getting customers found on Google for the products and services that they want to sell, in the cities they want to sell them. Jennifer Bagley, CEO and founder, has created the 12 Step Roadmap, which ensures companies take the right steps in the right order to achieve accelerated results. These steps address the HVAC dealers' mindset, branding, lead generation, conversions, reputation, marketing, advertising, and technology selection strategy.
CI Web Group coordinates the implementation and monitors the performance of everything from website design and development, content creation, reviews acquisition, social media marketing, SEO, email marketing, paid advertising, and more.
CI Web Group, Inc. truly cares about the contractors' overall success and it shows through their "love us or leave us" philosophy and unlimited 24/7 support. They earn their customers' business each and every day through transparency, exceptional communication, and results-oriented strategy. Contractors appreciate CI Web Group, Inc.'s "watch us while we work" system, where they can see all of the work performed and real-time results month over month—providing complete transparency. Contractors feel safe with CI Web Group, Inc. knowing that they will always own all of their assets and content.
Communications and Media Relations
Krista Glasser
media@ciwebgroup.com
Contact
CI Web Group, Inc.Contact
Krista Glasser, Communications and Media Relations
877 839 1122
www.ciwebgroup.com/
Krista Glasser, Communications and Media Relations
877 839 1122
www.ciwebgroup.com/
Categories