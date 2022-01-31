A Decorated Year for Navotar, Dubbed "Best Ease of Use" and "Best Value" and More for Its Fleet Management Software

Navotar, a cloud-based car rental software system designed to automate fleet management, enjoyed an outstanding year of development in 2021, garnering several awards from respected software research platforms such as Capterra, Software Advice and GetApp. Navotar operates under Aspire Software's car rental division.