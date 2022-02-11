Jerrod L. Crockett Recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2022 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide
Carrollton, MO, February 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Jerrod L. Crockett of Carrollton, Missouri has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2022, by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of law enforcement.
About Jerrod L. Crockett
Jerrod L. Crockett is the VP/Chief of International Security for the United Forces International Organization, a non-profit friendship organization for members of the police forces, military, security services and support organizations around the world.
Mr. Crockett specializes in law enforcement operations, counter terrorism, and criminal investigations. Over the past 20 years, Mr. Crockett has served as a juvenile crimes detective and held the positions of detective, watch commander, supervisory police officer, desk sergeant, patrol sergeant, patrolman, and traffic investigator. Prior to that, he served with the U.S. Army military police for 11 years.
Mr. Crockett was a three-time recipient of the Army Achievement Medal and the Good Conduct Medal. He received three bronze stars for his Southwest Asia Service, and received medals for the Liberation of Kuwait and Kuwaiti Defense. Mr. Crockett also was awarded the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, and Korean Defense Medal. He was honored with the Army Service Ribbon, and the Overseas Service Ribbon on three occasions. In addition, he received the National Defense Medal, Meritorious Unit Citation, Superior Unit Citation, ten Certificates of Achievement, and the Commander’s Award 22 times. Jerrod Crockett was nominated for Soldier of the Month three times, received On Spot Cash Awards for exceptional service twice, and a FOP Letter of Commendation. He has an Expert Pistol Qualification Badge, Expert Rifle Qualification Badge, German Marksmanship Badge (silver), a Service Award from International Guards Union, and various foreign awards for service and recognition. He was given the Gold Star Achievement Award by the United Business Women’s Association of Nigeria and Diaspora in August 2021 for speaking on behalf of women’s rights in third world countries, the LogRythm Pinnacle Award-Security Leader of the Year for 2021, and received Continental Who’s Who Professional Leadership Recognition.
Mr. Crockett is affiliated with many organizations including the Senior Command Staff, United Forces International, the Fraternal Order of Police, Kappa Alpha Phi, the International Foundation of Protection Officers, the International Association of Crime Scene Investigators, the American College of Forensic Examiners Institute, and the U.S. Army Military Police Regimental Association. He is a member of the American Legion, the Veterans of Foreign Wars, the American Police Hall of Fame, and is a lifetime member of the International Police Association. In addition, he is associated with the International Police Organization, the European Police Association, and the Counter-Terrorism Organization.
Born June 28, 1970 in Kansas, Mr. Crockett attended both Stratford University and Kaplan Institute for Criminal Justice and Police Science. He completed studies at the Peace Operations Training Institute and attended the American Institute of Applied Science for Forensic Science and Technology. He earned his B.S. in Terrorism and Counterterrorism Operations at the International Institute for Counter Terrorism in 2008. Mr. Crockett completed the McAfee Institute Board Certification for Senior Executive Leadership and is currently attending McAfee Institute for Business Administration and Management. He also holds numerous licenses and certifications.
In his spare time, Jerrod enjoys family activities and travel.
For further information, please contact www.unitedforcesinternational.org.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
About Jerrod L. Crockett
Jerrod L. Crockett is the VP/Chief of International Security for the United Forces International Organization, a non-profit friendship organization for members of the police forces, military, security services and support organizations around the world.
Mr. Crockett specializes in law enforcement operations, counter terrorism, and criminal investigations. Over the past 20 years, Mr. Crockett has served as a juvenile crimes detective and held the positions of detective, watch commander, supervisory police officer, desk sergeant, patrol sergeant, patrolman, and traffic investigator. Prior to that, he served with the U.S. Army military police for 11 years.
Mr. Crockett was a three-time recipient of the Army Achievement Medal and the Good Conduct Medal. He received three bronze stars for his Southwest Asia Service, and received medals for the Liberation of Kuwait and Kuwaiti Defense. Mr. Crockett also was awarded the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, and Korean Defense Medal. He was honored with the Army Service Ribbon, and the Overseas Service Ribbon on three occasions. In addition, he received the National Defense Medal, Meritorious Unit Citation, Superior Unit Citation, ten Certificates of Achievement, and the Commander’s Award 22 times. Jerrod Crockett was nominated for Soldier of the Month three times, received On Spot Cash Awards for exceptional service twice, and a FOP Letter of Commendation. He has an Expert Pistol Qualification Badge, Expert Rifle Qualification Badge, German Marksmanship Badge (silver), a Service Award from International Guards Union, and various foreign awards for service and recognition. He was given the Gold Star Achievement Award by the United Business Women’s Association of Nigeria and Diaspora in August 2021 for speaking on behalf of women’s rights in third world countries, the LogRythm Pinnacle Award-Security Leader of the Year for 2021, and received Continental Who’s Who Professional Leadership Recognition.
Mr. Crockett is affiliated with many organizations including the Senior Command Staff, United Forces International, the Fraternal Order of Police, Kappa Alpha Phi, the International Foundation of Protection Officers, the International Association of Crime Scene Investigators, the American College of Forensic Examiners Institute, and the U.S. Army Military Police Regimental Association. He is a member of the American Legion, the Veterans of Foreign Wars, the American Police Hall of Fame, and is a lifetime member of the International Police Association. In addition, he is associated with the International Police Organization, the European Police Association, and the Counter-Terrorism Organization.
Born June 28, 1970 in Kansas, Mr. Crockett attended both Stratford University and Kaplan Institute for Criminal Justice and Police Science. He completed studies at the Peace Operations Training Institute and attended the American Institute of Applied Science for Forensic Science and Technology. He earned his B.S. in Terrorism and Counterterrorism Operations at the International Institute for Counter Terrorism in 2008. Mr. Crockett completed the McAfee Institute Board Certification for Senior Executive Leadership and is currently attending McAfee Institute for Business Administration and Management. He also holds numerous licenses and certifications.
In his spare time, Jerrod enjoys family activities and travel.
For further information, please contact www.unitedforcesinternational.org.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
Contact
Strathmore WorldwideContact
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
Syndi Reibman
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
Syndi Reibman
Categories