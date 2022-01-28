ProcurePort Achieves SOC 2 Type II Certification for Its e-Procurement Application Suite
ProcurePort, leading e-procurement solutions and services has this month been awarded SOC 2 Type II certification for its e-Procurement Application Suite.
Indianapolis, IN, January 28, 2022 --(PR.com)-- ProcurePort.com, leading e-procurement solutions and services company has this month been awarded SOC 2 Type II certification for its e-Procurement Application Suite.
By meeting the extensive criteria of these standards, ProcurePort demonstrates its commitment to protecting highly sensitive and confidential information and consistently delivering quality results for clients.
The ProcurePort solution suite automates the entire Source-to-Pay process for large organizations, allowing those organizations to achieve procurement process efficiencies and cost savings across all spend categories.
Developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the SOC 2 information security standard is an audit report on the examination of controls relevant to the trust services criteria categories covering security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. The SOC 2 Type II certification confirms that Clair’s security and compliance controls have been effective for more than six months.
"The successful completion of our SOC 2® Type II examination audit provides ProcurePort’s clients with confidence that the controls and protections we use to secure their data are in accordance with industry guidelines and principles," said Jemin Patel, Director - ProcurePort.
About ProcurePort
ProcurePort is a leader in providing on-demand procurement software (Requisition Software / Reverse Auction software / Spend Analysis software / RFQ & RFP software / P.O & Invoice Automation / Payments Automation / Spend Analysis Software / Contract Management Software) and services (Reverse Auction services / Spend Analysis services) for startup companies as well as Global 1000 organizations. Operating in a wide range of industries from manufacturing to government, ProcurePort’s clients benefit from both the technology and service expertise that can help them automate their procurement processes without time-consuming or expensive technology deployment. ProcurePort’s affordability enables startups to compete with larger organizations and reach new levels of success in deploying an E-Marketplace in a specific vertical. For more information, visit https://www.ProcurePort.com or call 1.866.643.8153 (toll-free in North America).
Sylwia Duleba
866-643-8153
www.procureport.com
