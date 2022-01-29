Sage and TimeLinx Expand Distribution Agreement Across Africa and the Middle East
North Andover, MA, January 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Sage Africa and Middle East, the leading provider of business management software and TimeLinx Software, publishers of TimeLinx Project and Service Management solution have agreed to expand their distribution agreement to include the entire region. The original agreement was reached in 2016 but was limited to 11 countries in the Middle East.
“TimeLinx is very pleased to expand our footprint across the region while strengthening our partnership with Sage,” said Jeffrey Gregorec, Executive Vice President and General Manager of TimeLinx Software. “This updated agreement will leverage Sage’s distribution experience, regional market knowledge, and large existing customer base while providing their customers with our best-in-class project and service management solutions for most service-related industries.”
Through Sage, TimeLinx will be made available to over 50 countries in Africa and the 18 countries that make up the Middle East. The agreement should bode well for Sage clients in the region, as TimeLinx provides project management and streamlines the delivery of professional services.
TimeLinx for Sage is a complete project and service management system that includes everything a company needs to succeed – from managing clients, project-related information, tasks, staff resources, scheduling and dispatching, work-order management, time & expense, costs, profits, and more – all within a single platform.
“Taking businesses to the next level has been Sage’s mantra and TimeLinx will underscore that philosophy through the unique value proposition it brings to Sage 200, 300, X3 and Sage CRM clients,” said Mark Engelberg, Founder and CEO for TimeLinx Software.
“In the Middle East and Africa, the PSM market is expected to post a CAGR of 13.9% through 2028. This has been attributed to the growing adoption rate among small and medium enterprises (SMEs), which represent the vast majority of companies in the private sector. Sage AME’s extensive understanding of the regional markets will help promote TimeLinx for Sage to its growing client base,” Mark added.
About TimeLinx
TimeLinx is specifically designed for the needs of project and service-based companies. It extends a CRM or ERP platform's capabilities to provide companies with complete control over their entire customer lifecycle, from lead generation to contract, from contract to project management, and on through to service delivery, financial analysis, and invoicing. Infor also recognizes TimeLinx solutions in their Micro-Vertical program for Project and Service Management.
Founded in 2001, TimeLinx Software is headquartered near Boston, MA, with offices in Scottsdale, Chicago, Dubai, and Mumbai.
Contact
TimeLinx SoftwareContact
Tim Keeps
+1-978-662-1171
https://www.timelinxsoftware.com/
Jeffrey Gregorec, Executive Vice President & General Manager
