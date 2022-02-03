St. Cecilia Church to Raise Funds for "Lift Them Up" Program in El Barrio
St. Cecilia to launch “Lift Them Up” program to provide access to the handicapped and infirm of El Barrio Community.
New York, NY, February 03, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Over the last twenty years, St. Cecilia has amassed $600,000 of the $800,000 required to build accessibility to the church by parishioners and neighbors of El Barrio for services and programs. As a result of the Church’s Napoleon Le Brun historical design built in the late 1800’s, the church has ten grand stairs that lead up to the entrance. These stairs have been an impediment to hundreds of parishioners and neighborhood residents because of their inability to physically climb them. St. Cecilia will be reaching out to the overall El Barrio community both past and present as well as individuals and corporations across the county to help reach their final goal. This includes Lilly Endowment, Inc. a private philanthropic foundation supporting the causes of religion, education and community development and the Otis Elevator Company, the worlds leading maker of innovative people moving products. Notable famous entertainers such as Mark Anthony, Al Pacino, James De La Vega and politicians Nelson Antonio Denis and Marilyn Zayas all of whom have come out of El Barrio! The goal is to have the project starting to be built and installed during the third or fourth quarter of 2022. Contributions are being accepted via Go-Fund Me at https://gofund.me/40986bb8 as well as checks to the church with a memo item of “Lift Them Up.” Contributions are fully tax deductible.
About St. Cecilia Church
Saint Cecilia is one of three Roman Catholic churches located in the East Side neighborhood of Harlem in New York City named “El Barrio.” The church is a cornerstone of the El Barrio neighborhood guiding and serving parishioners and the community. Its beginnings date back to the 19th Century. The church has served waves of new immigrants coming to America - Irish, Italians and later Hispanics who joined the Black population in East Harlem along with Puerto Rican families who gave the area the new name of “El Barrio.” Today the church has a majority of elderly Hispanics, Black and Brown parishioners who still reside in the area. Over 800 members call it their home church with Father Perter Mushi, AJ leading as Pastor.
Contacts:
Father Peter Mushi
212-534-1350
