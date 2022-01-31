Dr. Joseph J. Plaud Invested by the Roman Catholic Church as a Knight in the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem

Dr. Joseph J. Plaud, a clinical and forensic psychologist, the Executive Director of Applied Behavioral Consultants, LLC with offices in Naples, Florida and Boston, Massachusetts, and Director of Web Services for the Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul in Providence, Rhode Island was invested by His Eminence Cardinal Seán Patrick O’Malley, OFM Cap., Archbishop of Boston, as a Knight in the Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem.