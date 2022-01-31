Clear Rate Communications Announces New Executive Leadership for the Next Phase of Growth
Troy, MI, January 31, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Clear Rate Communications, LLC, a leading telecommunications service provider offering fiber internet, hosted voice, cloud and managed IT solutions to over 25,000 business and residential customers nationwide, hires key executives to facilitate growth, introduce new innovative products and expand their network.
“I’m excited and very optimistic with our early momentum and growth in the short period since our acquisition by L4, LLC, an affiliate of Linx Partners,” states Stephen Oyer, CEO of Clear Rate. “Our new and experienced executive hires have integrated seamlessly with our current leadership team and are in key positions to implement our aggressive next phase initiatives.”
As a result of the new leadership additions Clear Rate founders Sam Namy and Thane Namy will focus on their areas of expertise in finance and technology, respectively. Thane Namy said, “As Chief Technology Officer, I can now concentrate one hundred percent on new technology that makes our customer’s lives easier and businesses more productive.”
Tom Abraham, a proven sales leader with thirty years of success in the telecommunications industry, joined Clear Rate as Chief Revenue Officer. Tom will be responsible for helping customers grow their business and improving efficiency utilizing Clear Rate solutions and premium services.
“We’ve built and sustained revenue growth over the past twenty years to business and residential customers by expanding geographically and with technology that includes recently deployed fiber internet in the state of Michigan,” said Sam Namy, Chief Financial Officer. “I’m looking forward collaborating with the new team and leading fiscal efforts for this next phase of growth.”
Additionally, Doug Black has joined Clear Rate as Chief Operating Officer. Black has over 30 years of leadership experience in telecommunications services including fiber, wireless, voice and data center solutions. Over the decades, Black has proven himself by providing strategic and tactical senior leadership across operations, engineering, IT, customer care and network services.
Julie Kraemer has assumed the position of Director of Marketing. She is an accomplished marketing leader with over thirty years of experience within the telecommunications industry. Kraemer has worked for large fortune 500 companies as well as smaller, fast-growing technology companies. She is an expert at successfully raising brand awareness and expanding market share using an integrated and multi-faceted marketing approach.
In addition to the aforementioned executive team hires there were notable in-house promotions, including Shoneizi Lang who has been promoted to Director of Human Resources. She has nine years of experience in human resource leadership across various industries including telecommunications.
About Clear Rate Communications
Clear Rate, headquartered in Troy, Michigan, provides enterprise and consumers with a wide array of telecommunications solutions in over twenty states. The company's enterprise-focused services include fiber internet, cloud servers, managed IT as well as cloud voice and hosted phone systems powered by Microsoft’s Metaswitch next generation voice platform. Since its founding in 2001, the Company has developed a reputation for both white glove and reliable service while continuing to develop advanced solutions in the ever-evolving telecom industry. Over the last five years, the Company has invested millions of dollars in constructing fiber infrastructure in the state of Michigan and a state-of-the-art data center with Cisco multi-100Gb switching fabric and multiple redundant systems.
With recent investment from L4, LLC, a newly appointed, experienced leadership team, and substantial infrastructure investments, Clear Rate is positioned to expand its reach and provide quality solutions for an even wider customer base. For more information on Clear Rate, please visit www.clearrate.com.
Julie Kraemer
517-231-6653
Julie Kraemer
517-231-6653
clearrate.com
Multimedia
Clear Rate Communications Executive Team
From left to right: Shoneizi Lang DHR, Doug Black COO, Tom Abraham CRO, Sam Namy CFO, Stephen Oyer CEO, Pat O’Leary ECOB, Thane Namy CTO, Julie Kraemer DM
