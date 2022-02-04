Stitched Up Heart Creates Their First Haptagram of Alecia "Mixi" Demner’s Heartbeat - Haptagrams Are a New Type of Digital Content That Combines Sight, Sound and Touch

Stitched Up Heart, an American rock band formed in 2010 by singer Alecia "Mixi" Demner, has created their first Haptagram going live today. The band’s first Haptagram is of Mixi’s actual heartbeat. A Haptagram is an entirely new type of digital content that fuses together, for the first time, the power of human touch with sight, and sound to give fans, followers, and friends a much more engaging, immersive, and profound experience on late-model smartphones.