Nika Corporate Housing Selected as 2022 Company of the Year CHPA Tower of Excellence Award
2022 CHPA Tower of Excellence Awards Recipients Announced.
Tampa, FL, February 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The 2022 Corporate Housing Providers Association (CHPA) released its "Tower of Excellence - Company of the Year" awards on Tuesday Feb 1st.
Nika Corporate Housing (NIKA), a Serviced Apartment/Executive Apartment company headquartered in Tampa Bay Florida, was honored with the prestigious Top-Honor of "Company of the Year" for their revenue bracket.
According to CHPA, the awardee is selected by an independent panel of 3-5 experienced professionals that review the award submissions. The judges are not actively involved in the corporate housing industry, in either a provider or partner capacity. Each award submission is reviewed according to the objective criteria set forth for each category and is weighed individually on its own merits.
The company founder and CEO, Dominique "Nika" Cagle was on hand with her senior team members to accept the award on behalf of the company.
After receiving the award, Nika said, "I am so very proud of our entire team. They have worked so hard throughout the year, and with all of the challenges of the economy, reduced travel and COVID lockdowns, this really means a lot to us. It is so amazing to be recognized at this level for all of our hard work."
Nika Corporate Housing has been in business for over 18 years and provides temporary furnished housing solutions to mobile executives, interns, relocating families, Military members on TDY/TAD, among other needs such as disaster recovery temporary housing.
As a certified Woman Owned Small Business (WOSB) Nika leads a team comprising of mostly professional women and holds the professional title of Certified Corporate housing Provider (CCHP).
NIKA also provides IATA certified Travel Agent services as well as meeting planning services.
Nika Corporate Housing can be contacted at 813-857-2211 or on the web at NikaCorporateHousing.com.
