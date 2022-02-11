Women’s Advocate Helps Others Find Relief from COVID Stress
Award-winning lawyer turned meditation coach releases inaugural book focusing on female empowerment, mindfulness and finding peace.
Pacific Palisades, CA, February 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Nora Plesent faced what felt like insurmountable challenges in her life and learned how to confront them with strength and resilience. These challenges of loss, fear, disappointment and uncertainty, as well as the truths about them, are universal. They became the theme of her book, Be Still and Soar: Finding Strength and Solace in Any Storm.
The book which officially launches on February 27, 2022, and will be available online and in bookstores and libraries, is her first published work since her career pivot from business and law to a life devoted to helping others, women in particular, find peace, clarity and calmness in their own journeys.
Plesent says, “I kept wondering, where do you go when the world seems dark and scary? To whom do you turn when life is upside down? How do you make sense out of unexpected changes that face you? So, I decided to offer whatever help I could. I received an amazing response to my outreach, and the book was born.”
Through Nora’s personal stories and powerful insights, readers are invited to take a seat and reflect on their own lives and experiences through a new lens to gain a wider perspective. Nora believes that by opening our hearts, slowing down, being vulnerable and honest, we can find strength and solace in any storm. We can deepen our understanding of who we really are by asking poignant questions and listening from within to connect with our own wisdom. This book is a reminder that we are all in this together; learning, loving, grieving, floundering and growing. This book is for anyone who may need a bit of hope, a moment of peace or a dose of wisdom.
Nora Plesent writes with intelligence, understanding, and compassion. Her powerful moments of introspection and self-understanding along with the words of other great writers, thinkers, and leaders keep us turning the pages for comfort and inspiration.
The Rev. Dr. John Fairless of Gainesville, Florida said, “Nora’s book is never preachy or condescending, she manages to speak to us from one of life’s most sacred perches: the summit of a survivor who has walked (and is still walking) the path through life’s maze of joys and heartbreaks, its pitfalls and moments of promise. Join her, friends."
As part of her work supporting women, Plesent founded The Gathering, a retreat enhancing women's wellness through meditation, authentic conversation, reflective writing, and mindful exercise. Now a Certified Meditation Facilitator, Nora guides individuals, corporate groups, and The Gathering participants toward greater calm, focus, and creativity.
Prior to her work in coaching, Plesent was a prosecutor in the Sex Crimes Division of the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office. After becoming a parent, she founded a multi-million-dollar legal staffing company with the goal of creating flexible work arrangements so that women could choose to balance family and career. Plesent also created the New Girls Network, an alliance of female leaders promoting the advancement of women in law. Plesent received the Rising Star Award from New York Women’s Agenda in 2006. In 2013, the L.A. Lakers and Comerica Bank honored her as a Woman of Entrepreneurship. In 2016, she received the Highest Leaf Award from Women's Venture Fund.
Nora can be reached through her website, NoraPlesent.com and on Instagram
@TheNoraPlesent. The book will be available through all online retailers and local bookstores and libraries.
ISBN 979-8-9851759-0-5 Digital
ISBN 979-8-9851759-1-2 Hardback
ISBN 979-8-9851759-2-9 Paperback
