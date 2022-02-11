Haptagram Consumer Research Shows Haptics Increase Ad Awareness and Brand Connection for Video Ads
Boston, MA, February 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- A survey of 300 consumers revealed that touchable content increases advertising awareness by 75%, it also increases an emotional connection with a brand by 62%, increases ad recall by 100% and purchase intent by 64%, and increases brand awareness by 52%. The survey was conducted by Tactai, Inc. for Haptagram in the fall of 2020.
The power of touch is explained by the psychologist, Dr. Martin Grunwald, founder and director of the haptic research laboratory at the Paul-Flechsig Institute for Brain Research at the Leipzig University. “The sense of touch precedes all of the other senses. The embryo doesn’t start to be able to hear until much later, and it can only see after it has been born.” https://www.eppi-online.com/2014/03/25/haptic-advertising-a-touch-of-science/
According to Steven Domenikos, CEO of Haptagram Inc., the world’s first creator platform with realistic, touch-enabled content, called Haptagrams, “With touch, we connect in a powerful, meaningful way. How often have people seen an item online, but needed to go to the store to experience it, touch it, and feel it in-person?”
So, what is a Haptagram?
A Haptagram is an entirely new type of digital content that fuses together, for the first time, the power of human touch with sight, and sound to give fans, followers, and friends a much more engaging, immersive, and profound experience on late-model smartphones. Virtually all media experienced today is passive and lifeless, limited to two of the five human senses: sight and sound. Haptagram introduces touch – the foundation of perceptual experience – to our ever-expanding world of content.
The arrival of Haptagram is the next major evolution of content. Twitter defines mass messaging, TikTok defines short-form video-sharing, Instagram defines sharing photos and videos, and Cameo defines the platform to deliver personal videos from celebrities. The next evolution is “touchable moments” as defined by Haptagram, to fuel the sharing of creative play and new expressive possibilities.
Haptagrams can be experienced by downloading the app at the Apple App Store, or Google Play.
A video of Haptagram can be seen here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WPayumB530o
About Haptagram
Founded in 2021, Haptagram Inc. (Haptagram™) is the world’s first creator platform with realistic, touch-enabled content, called Haptagrams. Until Haptagram, digital media experiences were two-dimensional, limited to only sight and sound. With Haptagram, stories come alive by making it possible to touch and feel what you see on a smartphone screen to awaken the senses - and by doing so - make digital more human. To experience touchable moments, go to www.Haptagram.io and download the Haptagram App in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.
