Amy Coddington Promoted to Account Executive at RT Environmental & Construction Professional
Hamilton, NJ, February 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Amy Coddington has been promoted to account executive within the Environmental and Construction Professional Practice of RT Specialty (RT ECP). For the past three years, Coddington has assisted the new business, marketing, sales and coverage assessment activities of the company’s senior management, while also serving as a primary informational resource for RT ECP’s network of business partners.
“Amy’s diligence and ‘above-and-beyond’ work ethic have not only earned the trust and admiration of our entire staff, but also the respect of our many clients who rely on us daily for in-depth industry knowledge and market insights,” says David Slaugenhoup, a RT ECP vice president. “It’s no wonder that her infectious attitude, positivity and professionalism seamlessly folded into our organization, which has always thrived on the best interests of our staff and customers.”
Coddington joined RT Specialty in 2019 after spending nearly 16 years as a commercial insurance account manager at the Tyrol Insurance Agency located in Newtown, PA. She attended Temple University and has since earned the Construction Risk and Insurance Specialist (CRIS) designation.
Coddington can be reached at RT Specialty’s Hamilton, NJ-based offices by calling 609-528-3915 or emailing amy.coddington@rtspecialty.com.
About RT Environmental & Construction Professional
RT Environmental and Construction Professional (RT ECP) is a part of the RT Specialty division of RSG Specialty, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company based in Illinois. RSG Specialty, LLC, is a subsidiary of Ryan Specialty Group, LLC. RT ECP provides wholesale insurance brokerage and other services to agents and brokers. RT ECP does not solicit insurance from the public. Some products may only be available in certain states, and some products may only be available from surplus lines insurers. In California: RSG Specialty Insurance Services, LLC (License # 0G97516).
