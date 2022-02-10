Arian Moayed at the Netflix Premiere of Inventing Anna Wears Que Shebley Shoes
Arian Moayed at the Netflix premiere of Inventing Anna wears Que Shebley shoes.
New York, NY, February 10, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Arian Moayed at the Netflix Premiere for the highly anticipated film Inventing Anna, wearing custom-made shoes from Que Shebley on Monday evening, February 7, 2022. The actor was seen wearing the handmade Deen double monk patina shoes from Que Shebley. This elegant style is a modern twist from a classic shoe. One of the hottest men’s shoes on the market featuring the two-strap and silver buckle detailing. These shoes are $499.99 and are available for purchase through the Que Shebley website (Linked below).
https://shopqbyqs.com/products/deen-double-monk-patina-shoes?_pos=1&_sid=24829e61d&_s
Founded in 2014, the Que Shebley brand is a first-generation, fashion tech company that designs and handcrafts luxury footwear and leather goods for men and women using old-world Craftsmanship into the 21st century. The Que Shebley brand is leading the way by bringing back old-world craftsmanship to custom-made shoes and apparel in an advanced yet simple client experience.
About Que Shebley:
Que Shebley, a Lebanese American immigrant who grew up in Kuwait and emigrated to the States at a young age, began his fashion journey in 2005. Inspired by his father, a self-taught designer and importer of Italian leather goods, and his mother, a crafter of jewelry, he developed a passion for design at an early age. Que’s surroundings of opulence, as well as his days of affliction, have molded him into what he is today. Que created the Shebley Group in 2014. It serves as a fashion investment house, manufacturing & designing quality shoes and apparel. Shebley Group plans to also amplify its services in other markets in the coming years, including home decor.
About: Arian Moayed
Arian Moayed is an Iranian-born American actor, writer, and director. He was nominated for a Tony Award for the best-featured actor in a play in Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo and starred in the Tony Award-winning The Humans. Que Shebley is a first-generation, fashion tech company that designs and handcrafts luxury footwear and leather goods using old-world craftsmanship into the 21st century. Que Shebley continues to gain recognition in the industry for his high-quality and unique designs.
About Inventing Anna:
Netflix, a highly anticipated film about the case of Anna Delvey, the Instagram-legendary heiress who stole the hearts and money of New York elites.
Contact:
Mandie Erickson
Seventh House PR/ Showroom Seven
646 479 0777
mandie@showroomseven.com
https://shopqbyqs.com/products/deen-double-monk-patina-shoes?_pos=1&_sid=24829e61d&_s
Founded in 2014, the Que Shebley brand is a first-generation, fashion tech company that designs and handcrafts luxury footwear and leather goods for men and women using old-world Craftsmanship into the 21st century. The Que Shebley brand is leading the way by bringing back old-world craftsmanship to custom-made shoes and apparel in an advanced yet simple client experience.
About Que Shebley:
Que Shebley, a Lebanese American immigrant who grew up in Kuwait and emigrated to the States at a young age, began his fashion journey in 2005. Inspired by his father, a self-taught designer and importer of Italian leather goods, and his mother, a crafter of jewelry, he developed a passion for design at an early age. Que’s surroundings of opulence, as well as his days of affliction, have molded him into what he is today. Que created the Shebley Group in 2014. It serves as a fashion investment house, manufacturing & designing quality shoes and apparel. Shebley Group plans to also amplify its services in other markets in the coming years, including home decor.
About: Arian Moayed
Arian Moayed is an Iranian-born American actor, writer, and director. He was nominated for a Tony Award for the best-featured actor in a play in Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo and starred in the Tony Award-winning The Humans. Que Shebley is a first-generation, fashion tech company that designs and handcrafts luxury footwear and leather goods using old-world craftsmanship into the 21st century. Que Shebley continues to gain recognition in the industry for his high-quality and unique designs.
About Inventing Anna:
Netflix, a highly anticipated film about the case of Anna Delvey, the Instagram-legendary heiress who stole the hearts and money of New York elites.
Contact:
Mandie Erickson
Seventh House PR/ Showroom Seven
646 479 0777
mandie@showroomseven.com
Contact
Showroom Seven/Seventh House PRContact
Mandie Erickson
646-479-0777
Mandie Erickson
646-479-0777
Categories