Retirement Plan Advisors Announces Participant Advice Solutions
New initiative brings independent fiduciary advice and customized investment solutions to public sector employees.
Chicago, IL, February 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Retirement Plan Advisors, LLC (RPA) is expanding PortfolioPlus, its proprietary participant managed account solution, to include recordkeeper Advisor Managed Account (AMA) platforms. This expansion will bring customized investment advice solutions to even more public sector deferred compensation / defined contribution plans and their employees.
RPA brings decades of portfolio construction and public sector expertise to its PortfolioPlus AMA program. The ultimate goal is to help public sector employees replace – for life – the income they made while working.
A managed account program provides customized investment solutions to retirement plan participants. As a person approaches retirement, their unique circumstances meaningfully impact their optimal investment strategy and allocation. Further, public sector employees frequently participate in defined benefit programs, fundamentally changing their retirement outlook. PortfolioPlus, designed specifically for public sector employees, incorporates these factors.
Per RPA President Josh Schwartz: “Financial markets are volatile and uncertain, and behavioral science demonstrates that investors don’t manage their assets well on their own. Moreover, while target date funds are great for younger employees – who should invest largely in equities and ride the ups and downs – as plan participants near retirement age, custom solutions often are better.”
“We intend to launch AMA programs on two recordkeeper platforms in March 2022, and with several others by year end, bringing needed independent advice solutions to working Americans.”
About Retirement Plan Advisors (RPA)
RPA is an independent federally registered investment adviser specializing in providing customized investment solutions to public sector retirement plans, helping their employees retire better. The firm has been providing managed account solutions since 2005, and provides plan and participant investment advisory and fiduciary services to employers of all sizes. Today RPA proudly serves more than 520 public sector employers with 71,000+ participants and $6 billion in assets under advisement.
RPA brings decades of portfolio construction and public sector expertise to its PortfolioPlus AMA program. The ultimate goal is to help public sector employees replace – for life – the income they made while working.
A managed account program provides customized investment solutions to retirement plan participants. As a person approaches retirement, their unique circumstances meaningfully impact their optimal investment strategy and allocation. Further, public sector employees frequently participate in defined benefit programs, fundamentally changing their retirement outlook. PortfolioPlus, designed specifically for public sector employees, incorporates these factors.
Per RPA President Josh Schwartz: “Financial markets are volatile and uncertain, and behavioral science demonstrates that investors don’t manage their assets well on their own. Moreover, while target date funds are great for younger employees – who should invest largely in equities and ride the ups and downs – as plan participants near retirement age, custom solutions often are better.”
“We intend to launch AMA programs on two recordkeeper platforms in March 2022, and with several others by year end, bringing needed independent advice solutions to working Americans.”
About Retirement Plan Advisors (RPA)
RPA is an independent federally registered investment adviser specializing in providing customized investment solutions to public sector retirement plans, helping their employees retire better. The firm has been providing managed account solutions since 2005, and provides plan and participant investment advisory and fiduciary services to employers of all sizes. Today RPA proudly serves more than 520 public sector employers with 71,000+ participants and $6 billion in assets under advisement.
Contact
Retirement Plan AdvisorsContact
Caitlin Cunningham
312-701-1100 x231
www.retirementplanadvisors.com
105 West Adams Street
Suite 2175
Chicago, IL 60603
Caitlin Cunningham
312-701-1100 x231
www.retirementplanadvisors.com
105 West Adams Street
Suite 2175
Chicago, IL 60603
Categories