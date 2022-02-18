ThoroughCare Releases Healthcare Analytics Software to Improve Patients’ Quality of Care
Healthcare analytics software allows medical care providers to visualize data, identify patterns & meet patient needs for value-based care.
Pittsburgh, PA, February 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- ThoroughCare, a healthcare software company with a mission to help simplify care coordination and wellness programs through intuitive design, has released ThoroughCare Analytics. This new solution, through actionable data intelligence, helps private physician practices, hospital groups, and accountable care organizations improve patient health outcomes, streamline clinical operations, and minimize operating costs.
As clinical staff utilizes the core ThoroughCare platform to engage and assist patients, their workflow generates in-house, population health data. Patient data, such as vitals, medications, and general health history, can be visualized to identify emerging health trends. These patterns can help inform care decisions to reduce hospital readmission rates. ThoroughCare Analytics can also filter this data to identify efficiency gaps in staff productivity, enabling decision-makers to improve operational processes and minimize operating costs. ThoroughCare’s care coordination solution aggregates information across multiple clinician sites and practices, allowing users to visualize a whole organization’s data in real-time.
“Our team is extremely excited for the release of ThoroughCare Analytics,” says Dan Godla, Founder & CEO of ThoroughCare. “Physicians already see improved health outcomes by managing their patients through our platform. With the release of ThoroughCare Analytics, real-time, high-level data analytics technology will help with decision-making to further improve or maintain positive outcomes. We look forward to seeing its overall benefit to the healthcare industry.”
ThoroughCare Analytics can provide clinical analysis and intelligent decision support in the form of reports, charts, and tables. With interactive dashboards to analyze specific patient subsets, ThoroughCare Analytics helps caregivers provide effective treatment to larger populations. As the transition to a fee-for-value care model continues, ThoroughCare Analytics helps minimize risk by identifying ways to improve clinical efficiency to decrease operating costs.
To discover how your organization can utilize ThoroughCare for care coordination, contact a representative by visiting https://www.thoroughcare.net/contact. To learn more about ThoroughCare Analytics and its benefits to healthcare organizations, please visit https://www.thoroughcare.net/blog/healthcare-analytics-data-care-coordination.
About ThoroughCare
Founded in 2013, ThoroughCare provides clinician-friendly software solutions to more than 550 physicians and caregivers throughout the United States. ThoroughCare’s comprehensive software revolves around a patient-centered care plan, with content designed by the company’s clinical staff and workflows designed to keep patients engaged and healthy. Organizations can use ThoroughCare to improve the health of their patients, effectively manage Medicare reimbursement programs, and engage thousands of patients across a wide provider-base.
Contact
ThoroughCareContact
Vivek Subramany
844-842-6422
https://www.thoroughcare.net
