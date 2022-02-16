XaiPient Joins the HubSpot App Marketplace
XaiPient announced that it is now listed in the HubSpot App Marketplace. XaiPient’s app uses advanced Trustworthy AI models to accurately predict buying behavior, eliminating the need to set up complex lead scoring rules. It provides a principled attribution solution as well. Revenue teams can confidently pursue the most promising accounts, and allocate budget to the most effective campaigns and channels, thus boosting marketing and sales ROI.
New York, NY, February 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Today, XaiPient announced that it is now listed in the HubSpot App Marketplace. App Partners are independent software vendors who have built an integration with HubSpot and been accepted to the App Marketplace.
XaiPient’s app uses advanced Trustworthy AI models to learn from event-sequence data in B2B customer journeys. The app uses these models to accurately predict the chance of a deal close, and how much various factors contribute to this score. It thus eliminates the need to set up complex lead scoring rules and provides a principled attribution solution as well.
HubSpot’s App Partner Program is an ecosystem of valuable third-party integrations. App Partners comply with a set of requirements.
“It is shocking that in 2022, many B2B marketing/sales teams still do prediction and attribution using ad-hoc rules like ‘Webinar = 10 points,’ and ‘last-touch attribution.’ It is almost as if MarTech has missed out on the AI revolution! XaiPient has developed novel Trustworthy AI models to solve these problems, resulting in more accurate predictions that dynamically evolve over time, adapting to changing patterns. The Trustwothy AI aspect is critical, since it provides much-needed transparency into what factors drove a score, both in aggregate as well as for a single account. Marketers can confidently pursue the most promising accounts, and allocate budget to the most effective campaigns and channels, thus boosting marketing and sales ROI.” - Prasad Chalasani, CoFounder & CEO of XaiPient
About XaiPient:
XaiPient is pioneering the use of cutting-edge Trustworthy AI techniques for event-sequence prediction. Vast troves of sequential event data are being generated from marketing interactions, financial transactions, business processes, and health-care settings. Accurate, trustworthy predictions from these event-sequences promise to deliver improved outcomes, experiences, and billions of dollars in profits. Yet this opportunity is un-exploited today due to the inherently difficult nature of event-sequence data, and the lack of solutions from open-source or SaaS vendors. XaiPient's first product addresses the needs of B2B marketers. XaiPient has an app on the HubSpot App Marketplace. XaiPient's engine also works with data from account-based-marketing (ABM) platforms and marketing data aggregators.
The founders are Prasad Chalasani (CEO) and Somesh Jha (Chief Scientist), both IIT CS graduates and CMU CS PhDs. Prasad has led quant and ML teams at leading companies (Goldman Sachs, Yahoo, MediaMath) for over two decades. Somesh is an authority in the areas of Trustworthy ML and Security.
Prasad Chalasani
646-675-5689
xaipient.com
