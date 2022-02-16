XaiPient Joins the HubSpot App Marketplace

XaiPient announced that it is now listed in the HubSpot App Marketplace. XaiPient’s app uses advanced Trustworthy AI models to accurately predict buying behavior, eliminating the need to set up complex lead scoring rules. It provides a principled attribution solution as well. Revenue teams can confidently pursue the most promising accounts, and allocate budget to the most effective campaigns and channels, thus boosting marketing and sales ROI.