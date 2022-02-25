Patricia L. Blake Showcased on the Reuters Billboard in Times Square by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Yerington, NV, February 25, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Patricia L. Blake, of Yerington, Nevada, has been showcased on the famous Reuters Billboard in Times Square in New York City on December 10, 2021 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide. Times Square, where the Reuters Billboard is placed, is considered the busiest area in Manhattan with approximately 330,000 people passing through daily, many of them tourists. It is also the hub of the Broadway Theater District and the world’s entertainment industry.
About Patricia L. Blake
Patricia L. Blake is a retired police lieutenant for the city of Los Angeles. She has over 33 years experience, serving as an acting/assistant detective commanding officer and acting patrol watch commander. In those roles, Lt. Blake was responsible for crime analysis, crime strategies and cutting-edge predictive policing within the Foothill area. She is presently an LAPD active reserve police officer.
During her career, Lt. Blake worked field patrol in the Rampart area from 1984 through 1993. She was part of a hand-chosen special problems unit in the Wilshire area in 1993. As a sergeant, Patricia Blake was assigned the OIC of a Gang CRASH Unit at the Van Nuys Division from 1995 through 1999. She was assigned as a staff researcher for the chief of police in 2000 and an internal affairs unit researcher prior to promotion of lieutenant in 2005.
Lt. Blake was the officer in charge of and was heavily involved with the LAPD Community Cavalry Rough Rider (CCRR) volunteer horse and rider unit. This unique citywide program works hand-in-hand with local sworn cadre personnel. The CCRR is an invaluable representative of "good will" and public outreach, particularly with local children who have embraced the program and look forward to interacting with both the riders and their horses. They conduct search and rescue, park, dam and trail patrol, evacuation and emergency preparedness, high visibility "observe and report" theft prevention in the bigger parking lots, Color Guard presentation and parades. In her retirement, Lt. Blake works with the department as a Reserve Officer in Charge of the mounted Valley Community Cavalry Rough Riders. She is also a member of the Los Angeles Women Police Officer's Association.
A recipient of numerous awards, Patricia L. Blake was showcased on the Reuters Billboard in Times Square in New York City and has been honored as a Professional of the Year and with a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2021 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide. Lt. Blake received honors including First Female Senior Lead Officer for the Rampart Area in 1989, Officer of the Year for the Rampart Area, and received the Meritorious Unit Citation for Officer in Charge of Hand Chosen Special Problems Unit in the Wilshire Area. She was a ten-time participant in the Annual International Law Enforcement "Baker-to-Vegas" 120-mile relay run.
Recently Lt. Blake has written a factual book about her career with the L.A.P.D., titled, "Touched by the Hand of God in the City of Angels." In the book, she portrays the human, emotional side of police work with personal accounts of intense life and death field incidents. She gives a personal glimpse into the grief and emotional impact of tragic incidents she has witnessed throughout her career. The book allows the reader to ride “shotgun” as field officers respond to “shots fired” radio calls, “officer needs help” broadcasts, tense vehicle pursuits and dangerous combative suspects. Blake also provides a powerful testimony of a traumatic event in her youth wherein she experienced a miracle that impacted and changed the rest of her life.
For Blake and the majority of police officers, law enforcement is a true calling to protect the innocent and the vulnerable and to make a difference. “This writing is dedicated to all the first responders and protectors on the front line, blessed by God, who sends guardian angels to watch over, shield, and protect them,” said Lt. Blake. “These courageous warriors put on their Kevlar vests, badges, and uniforms and risk their lives on a daily basis to protect total strangers. God also calls our first responders and military warriors in the form of guardian angels to shield and protect those in their moments of desperate need. Evil comes in many shapes and forms to deceive and defeat God’s eternal love. Believe in and recognize both daily small miracles as well as the rare life-changing miracles.”
Born in Oregon, Patricia received her B.A. from California State University of Northridge and her M.A. in Organizational Leadership from the University of Phoenix. She completed the West Point Leadership Course for the L.A. Police Department in 2003.
In her retirement, Patricia enjoys being active in church activities, racquetball, horseback riding and jogging.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
About Patricia L. Blake
Patricia L. Blake is a retired police lieutenant for the city of Los Angeles. She has over 33 years experience, serving as an acting/assistant detective commanding officer and acting patrol watch commander. In those roles, Lt. Blake was responsible for crime analysis, crime strategies and cutting-edge predictive policing within the Foothill area. She is presently an LAPD active reserve police officer.
During her career, Lt. Blake worked field patrol in the Rampart area from 1984 through 1993. She was part of a hand-chosen special problems unit in the Wilshire area in 1993. As a sergeant, Patricia Blake was assigned the OIC of a Gang CRASH Unit at the Van Nuys Division from 1995 through 1999. She was assigned as a staff researcher for the chief of police in 2000 and an internal affairs unit researcher prior to promotion of lieutenant in 2005.
Lt. Blake was the officer in charge of and was heavily involved with the LAPD Community Cavalry Rough Rider (CCRR) volunteer horse and rider unit. This unique citywide program works hand-in-hand with local sworn cadre personnel. The CCRR is an invaluable representative of "good will" and public outreach, particularly with local children who have embraced the program and look forward to interacting with both the riders and their horses. They conduct search and rescue, park, dam and trail patrol, evacuation and emergency preparedness, high visibility "observe and report" theft prevention in the bigger parking lots, Color Guard presentation and parades. In her retirement, Lt. Blake works with the department as a Reserve Officer in Charge of the mounted Valley Community Cavalry Rough Riders. She is also a member of the Los Angeles Women Police Officer's Association.
A recipient of numerous awards, Patricia L. Blake was showcased on the Reuters Billboard in Times Square in New York City and has been honored as a Professional of the Year and with a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2021 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide. Lt. Blake received honors including First Female Senior Lead Officer for the Rampart Area in 1989, Officer of the Year for the Rampart Area, and received the Meritorious Unit Citation for Officer in Charge of Hand Chosen Special Problems Unit in the Wilshire Area. She was a ten-time participant in the Annual International Law Enforcement "Baker-to-Vegas" 120-mile relay run.
Recently Lt. Blake has written a factual book about her career with the L.A.P.D., titled, "Touched by the Hand of God in the City of Angels." In the book, she portrays the human, emotional side of police work with personal accounts of intense life and death field incidents. She gives a personal glimpse into the grief and emotional impact of tragic incidents she has witnessed throughout her career. The book allows the reader to ride “shotgun” as field officers respond to “shots fired” radio calls, “officer needs help” broadcasts, tense vehicle pursuits and dangerous combative suspects. Blake also provides a powerful testimony of a traumatic event in her youth wherein she experienced a miracle that impacted and changed the rest of her life.
For Blake and the majority of police officers, law enforcement is a true calling to protect the innocent and the vulnerable and to make a difference. “This writing is dedicated to all the first responders and protectors on the front line, blessed by God, who sends guardian angels to watch over, shield, and protect them,” said Lt. Blake. “These courageous warriors put on their Kevlar vests, badges, and uniforms and risk their lives on a daily basis to protect total strangers. God also calls our first responders and military warriors in the form of guardian angels to shield and protect those in their moments of desperate need. Evil comes in many shapes and forms to deceive and defeat God’s eternal love. Believe in and recognize both daily small miracles as well as the rare life-changing miracles.”
Born in Oregon, Patricia received her B.A. from California State University of Northridge and her M.A. in Organizational Leadership from the University of Phoenix. She completed the West Point Leadership Course for the L.A. Police Department in 2003.
In her retirement, Patricia enjoys being active in church activities, racquetball, horseback riding and jogging.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
Contact
Strathmore WorldwideContact
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
Syndi Reibman
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
Syndi Reibman
Categories