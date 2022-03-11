Vivian C. Dean Recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Ellenwood, GA, March 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Vivian C. Dean of Ellenwood, Georgia has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2022 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the nonprofit field.
About Vivian C. Dean
Vivian C. Dean is the founder of Success Leadership Stephon House, a nonprofit organization providing services to the homeless and veterans. Stephon House’s mission is to provide an affordable, safe, and secure environment to homeless veterans in the Clayton County, Georgia area.
With over seven years’ experience, Ms. Dean oversees the operations of the foundation. She provides resources and temporary housing for veterans and the homeless to keep them off the street and helps them find jobs. The foundation offers services such as case management, education, crisis intervention, counseling and employability skills training, and job placement.
In June 2021, Dean received the Women Veterans Day Community Impact Award from Kaiser Permanente and was also a recipient of a Proclamation from the mayor of Forest Park, Georgia for dedicating her life to helping others in need.
Dean obtained her A.S. in Criminal Justice from Camden County Community College. She married her husband, Louis, in August 2022 after dating him for 17 years.
In her spare time, Dean likes participating in family activities and listening to music.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
