Invitation to Attend Groundbreaking at Radley Run CC, West Chester, PA on March 1, 2022 at Noon
Radley Run Country Club breaks ground for a new clubhouse, the key element in its $8.5 million Renaissance project.
West Chester, PA, February 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- At noon on Tuesday, March 1, Radley Run Country Club will break ground on its most ambitious project since the Club's founding in 1965. Board of Governors President John Cianciulli, Vice President Colin Hanna and General Manager Mark Litrenta, along with Clubhouse Steering Committee Chair Kurt Hutter, General Contractor Frank Pancoast of Pancoast & Clifford and a representative from Chambers & Co. Architects will turn the first spades of earth to initiate the construction of a new clubhouse located directly behind the 18th green. The Clubhouse is the central project in what the Club is calling the Radley Run Renaissance, literally a rebirth of the 57-year old country club that features 18 holes of championship golf, 12 racquet sports courts, an olympic pool and several historic buildings dating back to the pre-Revolutionary war Colonial era. Radley Run prides itself as a "Family Country Club with Chester County Charm."
The graphic shows the new clubhouse behind the 18th green.
All recipients of this invitation will also receive a post-event news release with photos of the event and comments from the participants.
www.RadleyRunCountryClub.com
Colin Hanna or Kim Jones
610-793-1660
www.radleyruncountryclub.com
Colin Hanna mobile: 610-291-3700
