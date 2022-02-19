Utah Department of Transportation Announces Its First Online Auction for 2022; SVN Auction Services to Coordinate Online Auction
West Valley City, UT, February 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The State of Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) will hold the first auction of 2022, offering 10 important properties located throughout Utah. The online bidding on the award-winning auction platform at www.UDOTauctions.Utah.gov begins on February 22 and ends March 1. SVN Auction Services, in cooperation with SVN Alta Commercial, will manage and coordinate the online auction event.
The Online Auction offers properties zoned both commercial and residential and present some great development opportunities throughout the state. These include parcels in West Valley City ranging in size and price from 2.1 +/- acre site with an opening bid of $450,000 to an 11 +/- acre site with an opening bid of $1,700.000. West Valley City, one of the most business-friendly cities in the state, is well-known for providing developers and owner operators with a favorable environment for new industrial/manufacturing enterprises.
They also include a 10+/- acre site in the City of Richfield, perfect for a residential development. Located right off of I-70 and just minutes from downtown Main Street, this lot is surrounded by a well-established and recently developed residential community and presents a fantastic opportunity for further development in the area.
Another property included in the online auction is in the City of Hurricane, UT. The parcel is a 7.77 +/- acre site with maximum visibility from the recently completed Southern Parkway. The property represents a commercial development opportunity in an area that has been rapidly growing due to its proximity to many of Southern Utah’s best known outdoor attractions. The property offers easy access and is zoned currently zoned for RV/Motor Home (Commercial) with an opening bid of $1,350,000.
The surplus land auction process is governed by Utah Administrative Code R907-80 (Disposition of Surplus Land). “This auction represents our 7th online event we have coordinated and managed for UDOT and all proceeds continue to fund roads and Right of Way projects for the Utah Department of Transportation,” said Louis B. Fisher III, National Director of SVN Auction Services.
To learn more about all the other property features, photos, bidding procedures and terms, visit www.UDOTauctions.Utah.gov for more information or call 801.508.2118.
Media Contact:
Louis B. Fisher III CAI, National Director, SVN Auction Services, LLC, 954.931.0592 / fisherL@svn.com
