Sola Salon Studios® Completing Construction Soon of Its New Location in Geneva, Illinois
High-end private studio space available for local salon professionals.
Geneva, IL, February 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Sola Salon Studios, the premier salon studios concept for established beauty professionals, is pleased to share that construction is underway of a new location in Geneva, IL. Scheduled for completion in April 2022, this premier salon facility includes 32 private studios in three sizes. This new Sola is located at 1610 Commons Drive in the Geneva Commons shopping center, having great visibility with its primary entrance facing Randall Road. Sola will soon be able to support established salon professionals and their clients in the nearby communities of Geneva, St. Charles, Batavia and surrounding areas.
Sola Salon Studios is the leader in the salon studios market, more than doubling in size in the last five years. As the most dominant salon studio concept in the segment, Sola Salon Studios has created a turnkey solution for beauty professionals to explore a better life as an entrepreneur and to become an independent owner of their own salon business.
Sola’s Mission: To inspire and support beauty professionals to chase their dreams, elevate their careers, and experience the freedom of salon ownership.
Sola is driven by its desire to use real estate to help aspiring business owners achieve their dreams and its model offers a compelling option for established beauty professionals who want to explore the freedom and benefits of salon ownership without the risk and overhead of a traditional salon. Sola stylists are given the ability to customize their own fully-equipped studio and set their own hours. In addition, they set their own pricing and receive full commission on retail products.
"The Chicago market has seen strong business growth, particularly at and around the western suburbs,” said Christina Russell, CEO of Sola Salon Studios. “Our expansion here will give salon professionals a new, affordable way to grow their business on their own terms. With the addition of this space, consumers who live and work nearby will have more choices for experienced hairstylists, cosmetologists, estheticians and other professional salon services in their area. We’re very excited to bring these opportunities to the community surrounding Geneva.”
Features of the new studios include private one-on-one spaces with ample storage, oversized sliding/locking doors, floor-to-ceiling walls for privacy, all utilities, WiFi, and full-spectrum lighting. Studio leases are currently available. Pre-construction specials for interested salon professionals include two weeks free rent; $250 in retail products through Sola's exclusive supplier BeautyHive; free professional liability insurance for 1 year; and free professional painting of studios. For more information about leasing opportunities contact the Leasing Manager at 224.279.8822 or via email: solasalonsgeneva@gmail.com.
About Sola Salon Studios
In 2004, Sola Salon Studios was established with the opening of its first location in Denver, Colorado. Now with more than 600 locations open in the U.S., Canada and Brazil, Sola is proud to offer 16,000+ independent beauty professionals the freedom and benefits of salon ownership without the risk and overhead of opening a traditional salon. Its innovative salon model empowers hairdressers, estheticians, nail techs, massage therapists and other like-minded professionals to take control of their lives and their careers. Sola provides beauty professionals with beautiful, fully-equipped salon studios alongside the support and tools they need to launch their salon business in no time. For more information, please visit www.solasalonstudios.com.
