Wisconsin Professor Dr. Dan Lawrence Publishes New Digital Writing Guidebook with Broadview Press
A professor at the University of Wisconsin - Superior has published a new book about the ethical and effective use of social media.
Superior, WI, March 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Dan Lawrence, Assistant Professor of Writing at the University of Wisconsin - Superior, announces the publication of his new book, Digital Writing: A Guide to Writing for Social Media and the Web, published by Broadview Press.
Dr. Lawrence said, "Almost two billion people are using Facebook across the world, and Americans are spending an average of three and a half hours a day on their smartphones. There has been a massive media and advertising paradigm shift over the past ten years, and we need to arm ourselves with a critical perspective to deal with the thousands of messages that attack us every day, often disguised, and often full of misinformation and disinformation. This book is my response to those sets of challenges."
The book is a rhetorical and ethical guide to social and digital media that connects concepts from ancient Greece to contemporary technologies. Dr. Lawrence blends his practical experience as a digital marketer with interdisciplinary insights from the philosophy of technology and classical rhetorical ideas in the text.
Andrew Mcluhan, Director of the McLuhan Institute and author of written matter (Revelore Press) wrote in an early review of the book for Broadview Press, “Lawrence urges the reader to do the one thing advertisers, marketers, and tech companies do not want them to do, something it is harder and harder to do with each passing microsecond: to stop and think.”
Dr. Lawrence is an Assistant Professor of Writing at the University of Wisconsin - Superior (Superior, WI) and a faculty member in the Department of Writing, Language, and Literature. He received his PhD in Rhetoric and Technical Communication from Michigan Technological University in 2014, and BA in English from Northern Michigan University in 2010. He was born in Marquette, MI in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.
Dr. Lawrence teaches classes like Technical Writing, Digital Writing, Introduction to Rhetoric, and Advanced Rhetoric in the Writing Program at UW-Superior. The accredited Bachelor's in Writing program at UW-Superior is one of the only fully online, accredited BA degrees in Writing available in the United States. Professor Lawrence teaches both on campus and online in the program.
Dr. Lawrence is available to speak with news organizations as an expert on disinformation, digital media, and social media. He is able to provide historical and critical context to contemporary issues related to "fake news," disinformation and misinformation, and Facebook/Meta.
To schedule an interview with Dr. Lawrence, email him directly at dr.dan.lawrence@gmail.com.
Interested readers can purchase the Broadview Press Digital Writing guidebook online at https://broadviewpress.com/product/digital-writing or on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/Digital-Writing-Guide-Social-Media/dp/1554815673.
