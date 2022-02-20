Secret Body Las Vegas is Now in the Metaverse, Launching Their Virtual Medical Spa in Cryptovoxels
“The metaverse is somewhere that you can do everything you can do in real life in the digital world,” Kate Robertson, managing member of Secret Body Las Vegas said, so why not buy your Coolsculpting in the metaverse.
Las Vegas, NV, February 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Secret Body Las Vegas is bringing Coolsculpting, a non-surgical fat freezing treatment to the rapidly evolving world of the Metaverse. Launching their virtual medical spa in Crytovoxels Metaverse.
The medical spa plans to launch their first NFT that can be purchased for Coolsculpting services in March of 2022.
“The metaverse is somewhere that you can do everything you can do in real life in the digital world,” Kate Robertson managing member of Secret Body Las Vegas said, so why not buy your Coolsculpting in the metaverse.
A metaverse is a network of 3D virtual worlds focused on social connection. In futurism and science fiction, it is often described as a hypothetical iteration of the Internet as a single, universal virtual world that is facilitated by the use of virtual and augmented reality headsets.
"We are at an exciting time that will fundamentally change how we interact with each other. The Metaverse will impact every single aspect of society from work to play to personal relationships. We are so excited to launch Secret Body Las Vegas in Cryptovoxels Metaverse," said Kate Robertson.
Cryptovoxels is a metaverse built on the Ethereum blockchain. This virtual world consists of real-life infrastructure like roads, buildings, lands, etc. Users can own land parcels and build structures on top of it. Ethereum can be used to purchase land parcels.
With Cryptovoxels, you can create anything on your land; the possibilities are endless. Users can build, sell or rent their land parcels. They can also add or remove blocks, embed audio, video, and images on their land parcel.
The Leaders in Coolsculpting in Las Vegas are not only diving into the metaverse and NFT’s, they are also now accepting Bitcoin on the Bitpay Network. The medical spa partnered with payment processor Bitpay, which enables guests to purchase VIP Packages with Bitcoin in the Metaverse.
To visit the Virtual Secret Body Las Vegas in the metaverse, go to Cryptovoxels. The virtual Secret Body Las Vegas is located at 3 Zen Alley close to Deep South in Origin City in the Cryptovoxels Metaverse.
To learn more about Secret Body Las Vegas and/or about their location in the Metaverse, call 702-564-1982 or join them in the metaverse.
About Secret Body Medical Spa Las Vegas
Secret Body is among a handful of CoolSculpting practices in the nation to achieve Club 10,000 in recognition of performing over 10,000 treatments. Secret Body specializes in the fat-freezing treatment called Coolsculpting. Secret Body's luxury medical spa is 100% non-surgical. The company strives to incorporate the elements of a luxury spa. Chairs and tables are covered in soft, warm blankets with pleasing colors. Soothing music is played in the background in an atmosphere of calm and quiet. The staff includes a highly trained team of certified Coolsculpting technicians and medical assistants with years of experience, with supervision by a plastic surgeon, working together for maximum results for each client.
