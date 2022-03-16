Roxane Maliszewski Honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award by P.O.W.E.R - Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Louisville, KY, March 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Roxane Maliszewski of Louisville, Kentucky has been honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award by P.O.W.E.R. - Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized - for her outstanding contributions and great success in the fields of music and mechanical engineering. These women are recognized for their achievements, credentials, contributions, or longevity in their chosen fields. They are dedicated and have worked hard to reach the pinnacle of their careers and will be highlighted on the powerwoe.com website for life.
About Roxane Maliszewski
A woman of many talents, Roxane Maliszewski is a retired tool and die/model maker, celebrated guitar player, and environmentalist. As a tool and die/model maker for over 35 years, Maliszewski was especially adept at building models or prototypes from pictures and engineering drawings, which complimented her degrees in mechanical and electrical engineering. Roxane aced the mathematical and mechanical aptitude test for the tool and die apprenticeship program at GE, which was the highest score in their history. One of her more interesting jobs was building models/prototypes from movie stills for some of the first toys that came out after the first “Star Wars” movie. Roxane worked with many companies including GE, NuTone, Phillip-Morris, Kenner, GM, Ford, Ilsco-Bardes, Porter Precision, Parkway Products, and Senco. She has helped them to understand and meet ISO9000 requirements and improve processes.
Roxane started learning classical guitar when it was bigger than she was. Her guitar performances consistently brought home the highest awards in competitions. Eventually she was told she should be teaching, not competing. In high school, she was asked to help teach music theory at a local college. At the same time, her teaching skills and academic prowess lead her chemistry teacher to work with the school to adjust her schedule so she could teach chemistry while the teacher was away. Roxane opened for Richie Havens on several occasions when he performed in Louisville, Kentucky. While in Cincinnati, she performed for over a decade at a recognized French restaurant, often singing in French or one of four other languages besides English. When Cincinnati celebrated its sister city Nancy, France in 1991, Roxane performed on TV for the second time, internationally. Her singing gigs were usually her second job.
Born November 19, 1954, Roxane obtained an A.S. in Electronics from Brown Mackie College and a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Cincinnati OMI. She was honored with many music awards from the National American Guild of Music from 1964 to 1970. Roxane also earned high school and college letters in gymnastics. She is the Past President of the Cincinnati Ferret Club, serves on the Atherton High School Hall of Fame Committee, and with Big Brother/Sisters. She was recently honored as a Woman of the Month for August 2021.
Since retiring from tool and die, she continues to sing, teach, and has started an online business called ferretitout.com. The site provides all types of women’s motorcycle gear, headwear, camping gear, knee braces and guards, clothing, and accessories. Soon to add manuals and tools so women can do their own repairs and upgrades. It is the motorcycle shop for every rider. They guarantee full satisfaction of any customer that would visit their online shop offering excellent customer service. Considering men’s huge experience in the industry of motorcycle mechanics and motorcycle racing, Roxane states that it is hard to beat them in this field.
Roxane is deeply concerned about the environment and lives her life accordingly. She rides a motorcycle or flies a plane rather than driving a car to cut down on gas consumption and emissions. She has chosen not to add people to the planet. In her spare time, Roxane enjoys writing and playing music, singing, riding motorcycles, her ferrets, flying airplanes, exploring caves, and machining, welding, and motor repair. She loves working with her hands. Romantically, Roxane is engaged to her high school sweetheart who, after decades and marriages, she reconnected with on Facebook.
“My future goals are to finish writing my book and to continue to grow my online business.”- Roxane Maliszewski
"Everything is excess! To enjoy the flavor of life, take big bites. Moderation is for monks."- Robert A. Heinlein, The Notebooks of Lazarus Long
For further information, contact https://ferretitout.com/.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
About Roxane Maliszewski
A woman of many talents, Roxane Maliszewski is a retired tool and die/model maker, celebrated guitar player, and environmentalist. As a tool and die/model maker for over 35 years, Maliszewski was especially adept at building models or prototypes from pictures and engineering drawings, which complimented her degrees in mechanical and electrical engineering. Roxane aced the mathematical and mechanical aptitude test for the tool and die apprenticeship program at GE, which was the highest score in their history. One of her more interesting jobs was building models/prototypes from movie stills for some of the first toys that came out after the first “Star Wars” movie. Roxane worked with many companies including GE, NuTone, Phillip-Morris, Kenner, GM, Ford, Ilsco-Bardes, Porter Precision, Parkway Products, and Senco. She has helped them to understand and meet ISO9000 requirements and improve processes.
Roxane started learning classical guitar when it was bigger than she was. Her guitar performances consistently brought home the highest awards in competitions. Eventually she was told she should be teaching, not competing. In high school, she was asked to help teach music theory at a local college. At the same time, her teaching skills and academic prowess lead her chemistry teacher to work with the school to adjust her schedule so she could teach chemistry while the teacher was away. Roxane opened for Richie Havens on several occasions when he performed in Louisville, Kentucky. While in Cincinnati, she performed for over a decade at a recognized French restaurant, often singing in French or one of four other languages besides English. When Cincinnati celebrated its sister city Nancy, France in 1991, Roxane performed on TV for the second time, internationally. Her singing gigs were usually her second job.
Born November 19, 1954, Roxane obtained an A.S. in Electronics from Brown Mackie College and a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Cincinnati OMI. She was honored with many music awards from the National American Guild of Music from 1964 to 1970. Roxane also earned high school and college letters in gymnastics. She is the Past President of the Cincinnati Ferret Club, serves on the Atherton High School Hall of Fame Committee, and with Big Brother/Sisters. She was recently honored as a Woman of the Month for August 2021.
Since retiring from tool and die, she continues to sing, teach, and has started an online business called ferretitout.com. The site provides all types of women’s motorcycle gear, headwear, camping gear, knee braces and guards, clothing, and accessories. Soon to add manuals and tools so women can do their own repairs and upgrades. It is the motorcycle shop for every rider. They guarantee full satisfaction of any customer that would visit their online shop offering excellent customer service. Considering men’s huge experience in the industry of motorcycle mechanics and motorcycle racing, Roxane states that it is hard to beat them in this field.
Roxane is deeply concerned about the environment and lives her life accordingly. She rides a motorcycle or flies a plane rather than driving a car to cut down on gas consumption and emissions. She has chosen not to add people to the planet. In her spare time, Roxane enjoys writing and playing music, singing, riding motorcycles, her ferrets, flying airplanes, exploring caves, and machining, welding, and motor repair. She loves working with her hands. Romantically, Roxane is engaged to her high school sweetheart who, after decades and marriages, she reconnected with on Facebook.
“My future goals are to finish writing my book and to continue to grow my online business.”- Roxane Maliszewski
"Everything is excess! To enjoy the flavor of life, take big bites. Moderation is for monks."- Robert A. Heinlein, The Notebooks of Lazarus Long
For further information, contact https://ferretitout.com/.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)Contact
Geri Shumer
516-365-3222
www.powerwoe.com
Ellen Gold
Geri Shumer
516-365-3222
www.powerwoe.com
Ellen Gold
Categories